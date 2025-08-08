LIVE TV
Home > World > Pakistan Faces Backlash Over Accusation Of Halting Shia Pilgrimage To Karbala

Pakistan Faces Backlash Over Accusation Of Halting Shia Pilgrimage To Karbala

A long march by Shia pilgrims protesting the federal government's ban on overland travel to the shrines of Iran and Iraq was halted by Balochistan police at the Hub River Bridge, near the Sindh-Balochistan border.

Credit - Reuters/ANI
Credit - Reuters/ANI

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: August 8, 2025 15:24:10 IST

Shia pilgrims held a long march protesting the federal government’s ban on overland travel to the shrines of Iran and Iraq, which was halted by Balochistan police at the Hub River Bridge, near the Sindh-Balochistan border, The Balochistan Post reported. 

The group started their journey on foot from Karachi to reach the Taftan border and continue towards Iraq for the annual Arbaeen pilgrimage. Security officials deployed police forces along with the Anti-Terrorism Force (ATF) to block main entry routes into Balochistan, citing precautionary security concerns, as reported by The Balochistan Post. 

Negotiations are currently underway as authorities seek to dissuade the protestors from advancing, hoping to resolve the matter peacefully, The Balochistan Post added. The protest is led by representatives of various Shia organisations, who have denounced the travel restrictions as infringements on basic constitutional and human rights.

Pilgrims, including women, the elderly, children, and youth, have reaffirmed their commitment to continuing the peaceful march despite the blockade. The Balochistan Post noted that many participants view their journey as not just religious but as an act of spiritual solidarity with Imam Hussain’s legacy of standing against injustice during the Arbaeen observance, marking the 40th day after Ashura.

In a related condemnation, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) described the ban as a clear infringement on religious freedom. The group pledged full support to the protest, calling it a legitimate expression of constitutional and democratic rights. “We stand shoulder to shoulder with their peaceful protest,” the BYC affirmed in a statement quoted by The Balochistan Post.

The pilgrims remain resolute in their mission, vowing not to abandon their religious obligations. They insist on continuing their protest in a non-violent manner, despite the state-imposed roadblock. The Balochistan Post reports that the standoff has sparked widespread debate over the balance between security measures and religious freedom in Pakistan. (ANI Inputs)

Tags: home-hero-pos-8KarbalaShia PilgrimageSindh Balochistan

