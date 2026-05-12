Big Trouble For Pakistan Over Shielding Iranian Military Aircraft, US Calls For ‘Complete Reevaluation Of…’

A new bombshell report reveals Pakistan’s double game with US President Donald Trump. According to a report by CBS, Army Chief Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif quietly allowed Iranian military aircraft to park at its airfields during the US-Iran war, shielding them from US strikes. Reacting to the report, US Senator Lindsey Graham said Pakistan’s position in negotiations involving Iran, the United States, and other stakeholders would need a “complete reevaluation” if the claims were accurate.

“Given some of the prior statements by Pakistani defense officials towards Israel, I would not be shocked if this were true,” Graham wrote in a post on X.

Pakistan’s Double Game

The ceasefire between the United States and Iran has largely remained intact since April 8. However, direct negotiations held in Pakistan last month failed to produce an agreement to formally end the conflict that erupted on February 28 following US and Israeli attacks on Iran.

If this reporting is accurate, it would require a complete reevaluation of the role Pakistan is playing as mediator between Iran, the United States and other parties. Given some of the prior statements by Pakistani defense officials towards Israel, I would not be shocked if… https://t.co/OqJ1cdVLFX — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) May 11, 2026

Pakistan has played the role of mediator between Washington and Tehran during the crisis. According to CBS News, American officials alleged that Islamabad discreetly allowed Iranian military aircraft to use Pakistani airfields, possibly to protect them from potential US airstrikes.

Iranian Aircraft Moved To Pakistan And Afghanistan

The report stated that Iran also relocated civilian aircraft to neighbouring Afghanistan, though it remained unclear whether military aircraft were included among those flights.

According to the report, US officials reportedly believe the aircraft movements were part of a broader effort by Tehran to safeguard its remaining military and aviation assets as the conflict intensified.

CBS News claimed that several Iranian aircraft were sent to Pakistan Air Force Base Nur Khan only days after US President Donald Trump announced the ceasefire in early April.

Located on the outskirts of Rawalpindi near Islamabad, Nur Khan Air Base serves as a central hub for Pakistan’s air mobility operations. The facility has also hosted senior American and Iranian delegations during mediation efforts between the two countries.

Which Aircraft Were Sent To Pakistan By Iran?

According to the report, one of the aircraft moved to Pakistan was an Iranian Air Force RC-130, a surveillance and intelligence-gathering version of the Lockheed C-130 Hercules tactical transport aircraft.

The developments come as Pakistan’s leadership, including Prime Minister and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, have strengthened ties with Trump in recent months.

Pakistan also joined Trump’s “Board of Peace,” an initiative aimed at stabilising the Middle East and overseeing peace and reconstruction efforts in the Gaza Strip.

Pakistan Rejects Reports

A senior Pakistani official rejected the allegations linked to Nur Khan Air Base. Speaking to CBS News, the official said the claims did not hold up to scrutiny because of the base’s location.

“Nur Khan base is right in the heart of [the] city, a large fleet of aircraft parked there can’t be hidden from [the] public eye,” the official said.

Taliban Denies Iranian Aircraft Presence In Afghanistan

Separately, an Afghan civil aviation official told CBS News that an Iranian civilian aircraft operated by Mahan Air landed in Kabul shortly before the war began. After Iranian airspace was shut down, the aircraft reportedly remained parked at Kabul airport.

However, Taliban chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid denied that any Iranian aircraft were present in Afghanistan.

“No, that’s not true and Iran doesn’t need to do that,” Mujahid told CBS News.