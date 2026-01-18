LIVE TV
Pakistan Mall Third-Degree Fire: 6 Dead, Including Firefighter, Over 20 Injured as Blaze Engulfs Karachi's Gul Plaza

At least six people, including a firefighter, lost their lives and 20 others were injured after a massive blaze erupted late Saturday night at Karachi’s Gul Plaza shopping mall.

6 Dead, Including Firefighter, Over 20 Injured as Blaze Engulfs Karachi's Gul Plaza. Photo: X
6 Dead, Including Firefighter, Over 20 Injured as Blaze Engulfs Karachi's Gul Plaza. Photo: X

Published By: NEWSX WEB DESK
Last updated: January 18, 2026 15:59:00 IST

Pakistan Mall Third-Degree Fire: 6 Dead, Including Firefighter, Over 20 Injured as Blaze Engulfs Karachi’s Gul Plaza

At least six people, including a firefighter, lost their lives and 20 others were injured after a massive blaze erupted late Saturday night at Karachi’s Gul Plaza shopping mall, The Express Tribune reported, citing officials on Sunday. Firefighting operations were still ongoing as the flames had not been fully contained. 

Rescue officials said the victims died from suffocation caused by heavy smoke, while the injured, several of them in critical condition, were taken to Civil Hospital Karachi for treatment.

Third-Degree Fire Declared, Dozens Feared Trapped in Gul Plaza Blaze

According to Karachi’s Chief Fire Officer, shops and warehouses on the ground floor were completely engulfed in flames, prompting authorities to declare the incident a third-degree fire, The Express Tribune reported.

Fire tenders from across the city were called in, and snorkel vehicles were also deployed to rescue people trapped inside the building.



Officials said the fire spread up to the third floor of the plaza, which also has a basement market. Rescue authorities warned that the structure had become dangerously weakened by the blaze and could collapse at any time.

The Gul Plaza Traders Association said between 80 and 100 people were still believed to be trapped inside, The Express Tribune reported.

Pakistan’s Rescue 1122 spokesperson Hassanul Haseeb Khan said fire and rescue teams, ambulances and fire brigade vehicles were immediately dispatched after reports of the blaze were received.

Chief Officer Humayun Khan stated that around 40 per cent of the fire had been brought under control.

Fire Rages for Hours; PM Shehbaz Sharif Mourn Dead 

However, according to The Express Tribune, the fire, which broke out nearly eight hours earlier, continued to flare up despite sustained efforts, making it difficult for firefighters to enter the building.

The Karachi Water Board said an emergency was imposed at the National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) and Safoora hydrants to ensure an uninterrupted water supply to firefighters, The Express Tribune reported.

Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep grief over the incident, offering condolences to the families of the victims and directing authorities to provide immediate assistance and ensure the best medical care for the injured.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also expressed sorrow over the loss of lives and financial damage, directing the Sindh Chief Minister and Karachi Mayor to use all available resources for rescue and firefighting operations and to conduct a transparent investigation, The Express Tribune reported.

Officials said rescue, cooling and safety operations would continue until the blaze is completely extinguished and all trapped individuals are accounted for.

(Inputs from ANI)

First published on: Jan 18, 2026 3:44 PM IST
Pakistan Mall Third-Degree Fire: 6 Dead, Including Firefighter, Over 20 Injured as Blaze Engulfs Karachi’s Gul Plaza

QUICK LINKS