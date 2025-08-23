LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
David Corenswet Cyril Ramaphosa Emine Erdogan Amaal Mallik russia gaza deepika padukone English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg David Corenswet Cyril Ramaphosa Emine Erdogan Amaal Mallik russia gaza deepika padukone English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg David Corenswet Cyril Ramaphosa Emine Erdogan Amaal Mallik russia gaza deepika padukone English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg David Corenswet Cyril Ramaphosa Emine Erdogan Amaal Mallik russia gaza deepika padukone English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
David Corenswet Cyril Ramaphosa Emine Erdogan Amaal Mallik russia gaza deepika padukone English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg David Corenswet Cyril Ramaphosa Emine Erdogan Amaal Mallik russia gaza deepika padukone English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg David Corenswet Cyril Ramaphosa Emine Erdogan Amaal Mallik russia gaza deepika padukone English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg David Corenswet Cyril Ramaphosa Emine Erdogan Amaal Mallik russia gaza deepika padukone English Premier League 2025 Anjali Garg
LIVE TV
Home > World > Pakistan on Edge: Fears of Catastrophic Floods Grow Overnight!

Pakistan on Edge: Fears of Catastrophic Floods Grow Overnight!

A giant mudslide in Gilgit-Baltistan blocked the Ghizer River, creating a 7-km lake and raising fears of catastrophic flooding if the natural dam bursts. Authorities evacuated 200 residents, but downstream districts remain at risk as Pakistan battles deadly monsoon floods killing 785 since June.

Almost 800 people have been killed in Pakistan since June due to rain related incidents
Almost 800 people have been killed in Pakistan since June due to rain related incidents

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 23, 2025 17:28:47 IST

A massive mudslide in northern Pakistan has created a 7-km (4-mile) lake, raising fears of potentially “catastrophic” flooding if the natural dam gives way, officials warned on Saturday.

The mudslide struck on Friday, blocking the Ghizer River in Gilgit-Baltistan and forming a temporary barrier, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said in its situation report. The sudden blockage has produced what the authority described as a “dam-like structure,” which remains unstable.

Pakistani Officials Wary of ‘Catastrophic Floods’

“This new lake can cause a catastrophic flood,” said Zakir Hussain, director general of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority. He warned that four districts downstream: Ghizer, Gilgit, Astore and Diamer, could be in great danger if the barrier breaks.

This comes at a time when Pakistan is already struggling with heavy flooding from one of the worst monsoon seasons in years. Since mid-August, nearly 400 people have died in the northern mountain areas because of floods and sudden rainstorms.

Nationwide, monsoon-related disasters have killed at least 785 since late June, according to NDMA.

Footage shared by the disaster authority shows black mud crashing down the mountainside before choking the river, though Reuters said it could not independently verify the video. Provincial spokesperson Faizullah Faraq confirmed that multiple slides had hit the river from surrounding slopes.

An Alert Individual Warned of the Mudslide

A shepherd on higher ground was the first to see the mudslide and quickly warned villagers and local officials. He quickly alerted the village, and as a result, 200 residents living in scatted houses were swiftly evacuated, Faraq noted.

He added that the lake has started releasing some water, which has lowered the chance of it bursting suddenly. However, the danger of flash floods downstream is still there until the blockage is fully cleared. Authorities have told people in risky areas to stay on high alert and leave low-lying places near the river.

Authorities have predicted two more rounds of heavy downpour before September 10, which may result in worsening situations throughout the country.

Also Read: Flash Floods Ravage Pakistan Occupied Gilgit Baltistan, 35 Dead and Thousands Stranded

Tags: floodspakistan

RELATED News

Turkey’s First Lady Writes To Melania Trump, Urges Her To Speak Out On Gaza: ‘I Have Faith That…’
Ukraine Envoy Urges Greater Indian Role In Peace Talks With Russia: ‘We Expect More…’
Explained: What the 2020 Investigation Into John Bolton Tells Us About the DOJ’s New Probe
Gaza War: How Serious is Benjamin Netanyahu About ‘Greater Israel’? Expert Gives His Verdict
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China

LATEST NEWS

Rajasthan: CM Bhajanlal Sharma Distributes Girls And E-cycles To Working Women
Bigg Boss 19: Is Amaal Mallik All Set To Enter Salman Khan’s Hosted Show? Singer’s Father Drops A Big Hint
Did IVE Copy ALLDAY PROJECT’s FAMOUS? ‘XOXZ’ Teaser Fuels Plagiarism Controversy
Coolie Contest Scam? Rajinikanth’s Team Denies Malaysia ‘Meet & Greet’ Contest, Calls It Fake
Immediate Transfers In Delhi Police: Is It A Routine Exercise Or Related To The Delhi CM Assault Incident?
How Jungkook Became BTS’ Golden Maknae? K-Pop Icon’s Casting Story Revealed!
Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
ADR Report Reveals India’s Wealthiest and Poorest CMs
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Sells Out In 135 Seconds: A Historic EV Launch
Pakistan on Edge: Fears of Catastrophic Floods Grow Overnight!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pakistan on Edge: Fears of Catastrophic Floods Grow Overnight!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pakistan on Edge: Fears of Catastrophic Floods Grow Overnight!
Pakistan on Edge: Fears of Catastrophic Floods Grow Overnight!
Pakistan on Edge: Fears of Catastrophic Floods Grow Overnight!
Pakistan on Edge: Fears of Catastrophic Floods Grow Overnight!

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?