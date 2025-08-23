Pakistan on Edge: Fears of Catastrophic Floods Grow Overnight!

A massive mudslide in northern Pakistan has created a 7-km (4-mile) lake, raising fears of potentially “catastrophic” flooding if the natural dam gives way, officials warned on Saturday.

The mudslide struck on Friday, blocking the Ghizer River in Gilgit-Baltistan and forming a temporary barrier, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said in its situation report. The sudden blockage has produced what the authority described as a “dam-like structure,” which remains unstable.

Pakistani Officials Wary of ‘Catastrophic Floods’

“This new lake can cause a catastrophic flood,” said Zakir Hussain, director general of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority. He warned that four districts downstream: Ghizer, Gilgit, Astore and Diamer, could be in great danger if the barrier breaks.

This comes at a time when Pakistan is already struggling with heavy flooding from one of the worst monsoon seasons in years. Since mid-August, nearly 400 people have died in the northern mountain areas because of floods and sudden rainstorms.

Nationwide, monsoon-related disasters have killed at least 785 since late June, according to NDMA.

Footage shared by the disaster authority shows black mud crashing down the mountainside before choking the river, though Reuters said it could not independently verify the video. Provincial spokesperson Faizullah Faraq confirmed that multiple slides had hit the river from surrounding slopes.

An Alert Individual Warned of the Mudslide

A shepherd on higher ground was the first to see the mudslide and quickly warned villagers and local officials. He quickly alerted the village, and as a result, 200 residents living in scatted houses were swiftly evacuated, Faraq noted.

He added that the lake has started releasing some water, which has lowered the chance of it bursting suddenly. However, the danger of flash floods downstream is still there until the blockage is fully cleared. Authorities have told people in risky areas to stay on high alert and leave low-lying places near the river.

Authorities have predicted two more rounds of heavy downpour before September 10, which may result in worsening situations throughout the country.

