Home > World > Nearly Half Of Pakistan’s Population Lives In Poverty, Faring Worse Than Neighbours, World Bank Report Reveals

Nearly Half Of Pakistan’s Population Lives In Poverty, Faring Worse Than Neighbours, World Bank Report Reveals

Pakistan’s poverty crisis has reached alarming levels, with the World Bank’s 2025 report revealing that 44.7% of the population lives below the $4.20/day poverty line. Extreme poverty has also surged to 16.5%, pushing millions deeper into destitution. Despite aid programs, successive governments have failed to stem the tide of deprivation gripping nearly half the nation.

World Bank reports 44.7% of Pakistanis live below \$4.20/day poverty line as extreme poverty surges to 16.5%.
World Bank reports 44.7% of Pakistanis live below \$4.20/day poverty line as extreme poverty surges to 16.5%. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: July 11, 2025 14:24:25 IST

Pakistan’s poverty crisis continues to spiral out of control, with the World Bank’s 2025 assessment revealing a shocking 44.7 per cent of the population living below the USD 4.20/day poverty line, according to Geo News.

Pakistan Suffers Rampant Poverty

This alarming figure exposes the failure of successive Pakistani governments to effectively address the rampant poverty afflicting nearly half of the nation’s citizens.

The report further highlights that extreme poverty, defined by the World Bank’s USD 3.00/day threshold, has surged to 16.5 per cent from a previously reported 4.9 per cent, demonstrating that millions more Pakistanis are sinking deeper into destitution.

Meanwhile, the Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) indicates that over 30 per cent of Pakistan’s population suffers from severe deprivation in health, education, and living standards.

Pakistan Neighbours Fare Better In World Bank Report

In stark contrast, neighbouring countries like China, Bangladesh, and Nepal have managed to make meaningful progress in poverty alleviation through targeted strategies, industrial growth, and social reforms.

China has slashed its extreme poverty rate below 1 per cent, and Bangladesh’s microfinance and garment sectors have propelled millions out of poverty despite recent setbacks. Even Nepal boasts a poverty rate below 2.2 per cent.

Pakistan’s struggle is compounded by bloated social welfare programs like the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), which, despite increased funding, remain patchwork solutions unable to break the cycle of poverty. Overreliance on these handouts without integrating effective poverty graduation methods leaves millions trapped in dependency, as Geo News reports.

Faliure of Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund

While the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) has made some strides, empowering women entrepreneurs and disbursing millions in interest-free loans, its achievements remain isolated successes amid a vast sea of deprivation. The lack of a comprehensive, updated poverty database cripples targeted policymaking, leaving millions invisible to the state’s welfare mechanisms.

Experts argue that without political will and institutional reform, Pakistan will continue to lag behind regional neighbours. Fragmented data systems, bureaucratic inefficiencies, and limited coordination among aid agencies undermine any meaningful progress.

Geo News further reported that to reverse these devastating trends, Pakistan must adopt data-driven policies inspired by global best practices, strengthen public-private partnerships, and scale up community-driven poverty graduation models. Without bold reforms, the nation risks remaining a poverty hotspot in South Asia, perpetually failing its most vulnerable citizens.

(ANI)

Also Read: Pakistan: Gunmen Attack Buses In Balochistan, Execute Passengers In What Authorities Call ‘Ethnic Killings’

