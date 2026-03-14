Pakistan Targets Civilians In Afghanistan As Border Clashes With Taliban Intensify, Fires Over 270 Rockets Into Kunar Province, Locals Flee Homes

Following reports that Pakistani troops used over 270 rockets on eastern Afghanistan’s Kunar Province, tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have increased significantly. There have been fears that the ongoing disputes over the border region could escalate into an all-out war.

Panic and Damage in Border Areas after Rockets Fired By Pakistan Troops

According to reports from inside Afghanistan and various media outlets, the shells landed within several districts in Kunar Province east of Kabul after being fired by Pakistan during intense fighting between the Pakistani Military and the Taliban forces along the Pakistan-Afghan border.

Recent reports by Afghan Officials confirmed that the attacks caused widespread panic amongst Afghan civilians which have caused many to flee their homes and damaged homes within several of Kunar’s border districts.

Taliban Condemns Rocket Attacks by Pakistan

Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August 2021, the border region has always produced significant tensions between the Governments of Pakistan and Afghanistan. As per reports, Taliban Spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid condemned these recent rocket attacks and stated that they only make already strained relations between both countries worse; ” Such attacks by Pakistan against Afghanistan are against the interests of both Countries and only further damage both Countries diplomatic and cultural relationship.”

People in Kunar reported how nighttime artillery fire scared them and disrupted their lives. Reports say that Mahzabullah Mahzab, a local resident of Kunar said, “The assaults always target simple civilians residing close to the border.” He mentioned that “sometimes the civilian population is targeted by the Pakistani government.”

Another Kunar resident told us that strikes had struck at night, “creating hardships for families,” and “called for government assistance in stopping such actions.” He added, “The attack committed by Pakistan was done at night, making things more difficult for us.”

Militancy Accusations by Pakistan Fuel Conflict

This incident further shows an escalation of military activity between the two countries. Pakistan has repeatedly said that Afghanistan’s Taliban regime has permitted other terrorist groups, such as the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), to launch attacks against Pakistan from Afghan soil, and Kabul, in turn, has denied such allegations and claimed it does not allow its territory to be used against other nations.

The cross-border fighting between both countries has escalated beyond just rockets being fired back and forth. Within recent weeks, both countries have used airstrikes, artillery, and retaliatory measures against each other. Analysts warn that due to the rapidly deteriorating circumstances, the two countries could find themselves embroiled in a larger military conflict.

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