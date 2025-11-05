Pakistan Turns Away Hindu Devotees En Route To Nankana Sahib For Parkash Purab

Millions across the world celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti which is also known as Prakash Gurpurab, marking the birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, several Indian devotees faced disappointment.

But here is how Pakistan left the devotees heartbroken. When a group of Hindu families from Delhi, Lucknow, and Punjab’s Nawanshahr district joined Sikh pilgrims to visit Nankana Sahib in Pakistan, they were reportedly denied entry. The Sikh jatha, organized under official arrangements, crossed the border with valid documents, but the Hindu devotees were stopped by Pakistani officials at the Wagah checkpoint, leading to outrage across India.

Hindus Not Allowed To Enter Pakistan

The first group of pilgrims departed from India to participate in the religious celebrations at Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

However, their journey ended abruptly at the Wagah border. Pakistani Rangers and immigration officials allegedly refused entry to 14 Hindu families, questioning their religion and rejecting their travel permissions. The devotees were instructed to return to India despite holding valid visas.

The incident caused distress among the group, as they had come together to honor Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s birth anniversary with faith and respect.

‘Go to Your Temples’: Border Officials To Hindu Pilgrims

As the Hindu pilgrims returned back from border, devotees Shri Ganga Ram and Shri Amar Chand narrated their ordeal. They said that Pakistani authorities told them, “Why are you going with Sikh pilgrims? Go to your temples instead of gurdwaras.”

The group explained that Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s teachings are followed by both Sikhs and Hindus alike, emphasizing unity and compassion. Despite their explanations, the officials refused to grant entry. The families expressed disappointment and pain, saying they only wanted to pray and celebrate the festival peacefully.

Few of them were originally from Pakistan and had settled in India decades ago. Visiting Nankana Sahib to offer prayers was a lifelong dream for several families. As they returned, many described their experience as humiliating and unfair. One of the devotees said, “It felt like our devotion was insulted.”

Government Officials To Take Up The Matter

Government sources stated that India will take up the matter with Pakistan through diplomatic channels. Officials have expressed concern over the treatment of Hindu devotees at the border. The incident is being viewed as a violation of religious harmony and a breach of cultural respect. MEA is expected to lodge a formal protest. Reports suggest that India may seek clarification from Pakistan to ensure that such discrimination against devotees does not recur during future religious visits.

