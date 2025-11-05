LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Zohran Mamdani Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Zohran Mamdani Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Zohran Mamdani Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Zohran Mamdani Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Zohran Mamdani Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Zohran Mamdani Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Zohran Mamdani Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Zohran Mamdani Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli
LIVE TV
Home > World > Pakistan Turns Away Hindu Devotees En Route To Nankana Sahib For Parkash Purab

Pakistan Turns Away Hindu Devotees En Route To Nankana Sahib For Parkash Purab

Several Hindu families from India were denied entry into Pakistan while attempting to visit Nankana Sahib on Guru Nanak Jayanti. The incident sparked outrage after Pakistani officials allegedly humiliated and turned the devotees away at the Wagah border.

Hindus Not Allowed To Visit Gurdwara In Pakistan
Hindus Not Allowed To Visit Gurdwara In Pakistan

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 5, 2025 13:42:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Pakistan Turns Away Hindu Devotees En Route To Nankana Sahib For Parkash Purab

Millions across the world celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti which is also known as Prakash Gurpurab, marking the birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, several Indian devotees faced disappointment.

But here is how Pakistan left the devotees heartbroken. When a group of Hindu families from Delhi, Lucknow, and Punjab’s Nawanshahr district joined Sikh pilgrims to visit Nankana Sahib in Pakistan, they were reportedly denied entry. The Sikh jatha, organized under official arrangements, crossed the border with valid documents, but the Hindu devotees were stopped by Pakistani officials at the Wagah checkpoint, leading to outrage across India.

Hindus Not Allowed To Enter Pakistan 

The first group of pilgrims departed from India to participate in the religious celebrations at Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

However, their journey ended abruptly at the Wagah border. Pakistani Rangers and immigration officials allegedly refused entry to 14 Hindu families, questioning their religion and rejecting their travel permissions. The devotees were instructed to return to India despite holding valid visas.

The incident caused distress among the group, as they had come together to honor Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s birth anniversary with faith and respect.

‘Go to Your Temples’: Border Officials To Hindu Pilgrims

As the Hindu pilgrims returned back from border, devotees Shri Ganga Ram and Shri Amar Chand narrated their ordeal. They said that Pakistani authorities told them, “Why are you going with Sikh pilgrims? Go to your temples instead of gurdwaras.” 

The group explained that Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s teachings are followed by both Sikhs and Hindus alike, emphasizing unity and compassion. Despite their explanations, the officials refused to grant entry. The families expressed disappointment and pain, saying they only wanted to pray and celebrate the festival peacefully.

Few of them were originally from Pakistan and had settled in India decades ago. Visiting Nankana Sahib to offer prayers was a lifelong dream for several families. As they returned, many described their experience as humiliating and unfair. One of the devotees said, “It felt like our devotion was insulted.” 

Government Officials To Take Up The Matter 

Government sources stated that India will take up the matter with Pakistan through diplomatic channels. Officials have expressed concern over the treatment of Hindu devotees at the border. The incident is being viewed as a violation of religious harmony and a breach of cultural respect. MEA is expected to lodge a formal protest. Reports suggest that India may seek clarification from Pakistan to ensure that such discrimination against devotees does not recur during future religious visits.

Must Read: Zohran Mamdani’s Big New York Mayor Win Sparks Meme Fest- Here’s How Gen Z is Taking it

First published on: Nov 5, 2025 1:42 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Guru Nanak Jayantihome-hero-pos-5pakistan newsPrakash Gurpurab

RELATED News

When Will Zohran Mamdani Take Office? Here Is NYC’s Official Swearing In Schedule

Zohran Mamdani’s Four Word Message To Donald Trump After Winning New York Mayoral Election

Miss Universe 2025 Controversy: Miss Mexico Fátima Bosch Walks Out After Heated Clash With Organisers – Here’s What Happened

“A Moment Comes, Which Comes But Rarely In History,” Zohran Mamdani Induces Nehru’s ‘Tryst With Destiny’ Speech After NYC Mayoral Win

Mary Sheffield Elected as Detroit’s First Woman Mayor – Her Age, Family, Political Career & Vision

LATEST NEWS

Hyundai Mobis Introduces Car Customization with All-New Venue Accessories Collection

Haryana Elections Gone Wild: 25 Lakh Fake Votes, Brazilian Model Votes 22 Times, Here Are The Claims Of Rahul Gandhi

Bihar Election 2025: What’s Closed And Open On Vote Day

“Congress Would Have Swept Haryana Polls”: Rahul Gandhi Shares ‘H Files’ In Latest Charge At EC, BJP Over ‘Vote Chori’

SBI Calls For Comprehensive Gold Policy: Time To Define If Gold Is Money Or Commodity

Vedant Birla Weds Tejal Kulkarni: Inside the Intimate Wedding and Starry Reception in Mumbai

Who Is Dr Aniruddha Malpani? From IVF To Investments, The Doctor Locking Horns With Zerodha Over ₹5 Crore Withdrawal Cap

Mary Sheffield Elected as Detroit’s First Woman Mayor – Her Age, Family, Political Career & Vision

‘Dhoom Machale’ Takes Over City Hall, Zohran Mamdani Ends His Victory Speech With Style After Winning New York City Mayor Elections

Google’s Project Suncatcher: AI Hardware Passes Space Radiation Test, Paving Way for Orbital Computing

Pakistan Turns Away Hindu Devotees En Route To Nankana Sahib For Parkash Purab

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pakistan Turns Away Hindu Devotees En Route To Nankana Sahib For Parkash Purab

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pakistan Turns Away Hindu Devotees En Route To Nankana Sahib For Parkash Purab
Pakistan Turns Away Hindu Devotees En Route To Nankana Sahib For Parkash Purab
Pakistan Turns Away Hindu Devotees En Route To Nankana Sahib For Parkash Purab
Pakistan Turns Away Hindu Devotees En Route To Nankana Sahib For Parkash Purab

QUICK LINKS