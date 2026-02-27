Pakistani Army Targets Kabul, Kandahar, And Paktia Hours After Afghanistan’s Retaliatory Attacks; No Casualties Reported, Claims Taliban

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghan cities bombed donald trump Afghanistan Pakistan border conflict Oman FM US Iran Talks benny johnson Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho latest news Rashmika Mandanna wedding photos ipl punch godrej Afghan cities bombed donald trump Afghanistan Pakistan border conflict Oman FM US Iran Talks benny johnson Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho latest news Rashmika Mandanna wedding photos ipl punch godrej Afghan cities bombed donald trump Afghanistan Pakistan border conflict Oman FM US Iran Talks benny johnson Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho latest news Rashmika Mandanna wedding photos ipl punch godrej Afghan cities bombed donald trump Afghanistan Pakistan border conflict Oman FM US Iran Talks benny johnson Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho latest news Rashmika Mandanna wedding photos ipl punch godrej
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghan cities bombed donald trump Afghanistan Pakistan border conflict Oman FM US Iran Talks benny johnson Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho latest news Rashmika Mandanna wedding photos ipl punch godrej Afghan cities bombed donald trump Afghanistan Pakistan border conflict Oman FM US Iran Talks benny johnson Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho latest news Rashmika Mandanna wedding photos ipl punch godrej Afghan cities bombed donald trump Afghanistan Pakistan border conflict Oman FM US Iran Talks benny johnson Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho latest news Rashmika Mandanna wedding photos ipl punch godrej Afghan cities bombed donald trump Afghanistan Pakistan border conflict Oman FM US Iran Talks benny johnson Columbia University student arrested IND vs ZIM Afghanistan Pakistan el mencho latest news Rashmika Mandanna wedding photos ipl punch godrej
LIVE TV
Home > World > Pakistani Army Targets Kabul, Kandahar, And Paktia Hours After Afghanistan’s Retaliatory Attacks; No Casualties Reported, Claims Taliban

Pakistani Army Targets Kabul, Kandahar, And Paktia Hours After Afghanistan’s Retaliatory Attacks; No Casualties Reported, Claims Taliban

On Thursday night Afghanistan struck back with their own cross border attack, saying they had occupied Pakistani Army posts but was denied by Islamabad, calling the actions of Afghan as non provocative.

Pakistani Army Targets Kabul, Kandahar, And Paktia Hours After Afghanistan’s Retaliatory Attacks; No Casualties Reported, Claims Taliban (Photo: X)
Pakistani Army Targets Kabul, Kandahar, And Paktia Hours After Afghanistan’s Retaliatory Attacks; No Casualties Reported, Claims Taliban (Photo: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: February 27, 2026 05:06:00 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Pakistani Army Targets Kabul, Kandahar, And Paktia Hours After Afghanistan’s Retaliatory Attacks; No Casualties Reported, Claims Taliban

The tensions between the two nations on the international level were soon followed by a series of cross border military actions and retaliations that took place between Afghanistan and Pakistan, and the already precarious peace between the two nations had to tremble. During the early hours on Friday, three explosions and sounds of aircrafts could be heard in Kabul as the Afghanistan forces responded on Pakistani land in revenge to the earlier Pakistani attacks on the Afghanistan borders. One of the most striking instances of violence outbreak between the two neighbours marks the biggest worries of a long term conflict.

Pakistani Army Targets Kabul, Kandahar, And Paktia Hours After Afghanistan’s Retaliatory Attacks; No Casualties Reported, Claims Taliban

This is due to the bloodshed triggered by the Pakistani airstrikes that were carried out on 22 February when the city of Islamabad gave an excuse that it had been attacking militant hideouts in eastern Afghanistan where the city says such groups have been carrying out bloodshed attacks on its soil.

The Pakistan military indicated that the attacks were precise and intelligence based on the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) camps which purported that more than 70 militants were killed in the targeted attacks. Criticism was however leveled at the strikes by the Taliban rule of Afghanistan as an encroachment on the sovereignty which targeted civilian houses, religious schools among other innocent targets killing at least 18 civilians.

Pakistani Army Targets Kabul, Kandahar, And Paktia Hours After Afghanistan’s Retaliatory Attacks; No Casualties Reported, Claims Taliban

On Thursday night Afghanistan struck back with their own cross border attack, saying they had occupied Pakistani Army posts but was disproved by Islamabad, calling the actions of Afghan as non provocative. The two sides have brought out extremely different casualty figures together with their accounts. The clashes, and the news about explosions and the air traffic in Kabul point to the speed at which the tension on the border can become the actual military conflicts. The regional actors and international observers have been alarmed and are requesting good sense as the diplomatic lines remain still strained and there is a risk of further worsening.

Also Read: Afghanistan-Pakistan Border Conflict Deepens As Taliban Claim 19 Outposts Overrun and 55 Pakistani Soldiers Killed in Retaliatory Strikes: What We Know So Far

First published on: Feb 27, 2026 5:04 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Afghan cities bombedAfghanistan Pakistan tensionshome-hero-pos-3Kabul attackKandahar attackno casualties reportedPakistan-Afghanistan conflictPakistani armyPaktia attackTaliban statement

RELATED News

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani Meets Trump At White House In ‘Productive Meeting,’ Says Columbia University Student Detained By ICE Will Be Released Soon

Afghanistan-Pakistan Border Conflict Deepens As Taliban Claim 19 Outposts Overrun and 55 Pakistani Soldiers Killed in Retaliatory Strikes: What We Know So Far

US-Iran Talks Show Momentum As Third Round In Geneva Ends With ‘Significant Progress’; Next Meeting Set For Vienna, Oman’s FM Confirms

Who Is Lauren Boebert? Representative Accused Of Breaking Protocol By Leaking Pictures From Hillary Clinton’s ‘Closed-Door’ Epstein Deposition To MAGA Influencer Benny Johnson

Who Is Ellie Aghayeva? Columbia University Student ‘Illegally’ Arrested By ICE After Agents Allegedly Gained Dorm Access Under False Pretenses

LATEST NEWS

Ramadan 2026: Sehri Time Today On February 27, Check City-Wise Timings In Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Hyderabad And Major Cities

How To Quickly Remove 19-Minute 34-Second Viral MMS In Minutes – Check Here

Who Is Ellie Aghayeva? Columbia University Student ‘Illegally’ Arrested By ICE After Agents Allegedly Gained Dorm Access Under False Pretenses

IND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: India’s Record-Breaking Batting Dismantle Zimbabwe, Keep Semi-Final Hopes Alive

IND vs WI: What If Rain Hits India vs West Indies Virtual Quarterfinal at T20 World Cup 2026 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata?

Afghanistan Launches Retaliatory Strikes On Pakistan Border Positions, Claims 19 Outposts Captured And Soldiers Taken Alive; Many Killed

T20 World Cup 2026: Team India’s Semifinal Road Clears — Virtual Quarterfinal Awaits on March 1 | Check All Details

T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8 Points Table on Feb 26: Latest Standings as India Beat Zimbabwe By 72 Runs- IND, PAK, NZ, SL, ENG, SA, ZIM, WI

Instagram To Introduce New Parental Alert System That Flags Teens Repeatedly Searching For Suicide-Related And Self-Harm Terms: Here’s How It Will Work

OnlyFans Model Maria Julissa Breaks Silence Amid Allegations She Led Police To Drug Lord El Mencho’s Hideout, Says ‘I Want To….’

Pakistani Army Targets Kabul, Kandahar, And Paktia Hours After Afghanistan’s Retaliatory Attacks; No Casualties Reported, Claims Taliban

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pakistani Army Targets Kabul, Kandahar, And Paktia Hours After Afghanistan’s Retaliatory Attacks; No Casualties Reported, Claims Taliban

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pakistani Army Targets Kabul, Kandahar, And Paktia Hours After Afghanistan’s Retaliatory Attacks; No Casualties Reported, Claims Taliban
Pakistani Army Targets Kabul, Kandahar, And Paktia Hours After Afghanistan’s Retaliatory Attacks; No Casualties Reported, Claims Taliban
Pakistani Army Targets Kabul, Kandahar, And Paktia Hours After Afghanistan’s Retaliatory Attacks; No Casualties Reported, Claims Taliban
Pakistani Army Targets Kabul, Kandahar, And Paktia Hours After Afghanistan’s Retaliatory Attacks; No Casualties Reported, Claims Taliban

QUICK LINKS