The tensions between the two nations on the international level were soon followed by a series of cross border military actions and retaliations that took place between Afghanistan and Pakistan, and the already precarious peace between the two nations had to tremble. During the early hours on Friday, three explosions and sounds of aircrafts could be heard in Kabul as the Afghanistan forces responded on Pakistani land in revenge to the earlier Pakistani attacks on the Afghanistan borders. One of the most striking instances of violence outbreak between the two neighbours marks the biggest worries of a long term conflict.

Pakistani Army Targets Kabul, Kandahar, And Paktia Hours After Afghanistan’s Retaliatory Attacks; No Casualties Reported, Claims Taliban

This is due to the bloodshed triggered by the Pakistani airstrikes that were carried out on 22 February when the city of Islamabad gave an excuse that it had been attacking militant hideouts in eastern Afghanistan where the city says such groups have been carrying out bloodshed attacks on its soil.

The Pakistan military indicated that the attacks were precise and intelligence based on the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) camps which purported that more than 70 militants were killed in the targeted attacks. Criticism was however leveled at the strikes by the Taliban rule of Afghanistan as an encroachment on the sovereignty which targeted civilian houses, religious schools among other innocent targets killing at least 18 civilians.

On Thursday night Afghanistan struck back with their own cross border attack, saying they had occupied Pakistani Army posts but was disproved by Islamabad, calling the actions of Afghan as non provocative. The two sides have brought out extremely different casualty figures together with their accounts. The clashes, and the news about explosions and the air traffic in Kabul point to the speed at which the tension on the border can become the actual military conflicts. The regional actors and international observers have been alarmed and are requesting good sense as the diplomatic lines remain still strained and there is a risk of further worsening.

