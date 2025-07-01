Live Tv
Home > World > Paris on Red Alert as Europe Swelters Under Extreme Heatwave

Paris on Red Alert as Europe Swelters Under Extreme Heatwave

A severe heatwave has placed much of Europe under weather alerts, with Paris reaching red alert status. Over 1,350 schools in France were either partially or fully closed on Tuesday due to dangerously high classroom temperatures. Prime Minister François Bayrou acknowledged the lack of insulation in many French schools and said that the education ministry would start talks with mayors to fix the issue.

As Europe sizzles under an intense heatwave, Paris was placed on red alert on Tuesday, with temperatures soaring high enough to disrupt everyday life, The Guardian reported.

France Grapples with Scorching Temperatures

Meanwhile, French Prime Minister François Bayrou held a crisis meeting to address the worsening climate situation, particularly the chaos it has caused in the country’s schools.

As Europe swelters under an intense heatwave, Paris was placed on red alert on Tuesday, with temperatures hitting high levels to affect daily life, The Guardian reported. Meanwhile, French Prime Minister François Bayrou held a crisis meeting to address the worsening heat situation, especially the chaos it has caused in the country's schools.

Schools Shut, Landmarks Close Early in France

According to the report, over 1,350 schools in France were closed completely or partially because classrooms, as many described, felt extremely hot, with teachers and unions raising serious alarms. Parents in Paris were recommended to leave children at home on Tuesday and Wednesday. Others, such as Troyes and Melun, closed the schools altogether.

“The education ministry will sit down with mayors to discuss how to retrofit school buildings, most of which are very badly insulated,” The Guardian quoted Bayrou as saying.

Teachers in France Turn to Makeshift Cooling Measures

Without adequate cooling systems, some teachers in Paris ultimately resorted to improvisation as they reportedly spritz children in classrooms with water sprays in the hope of keeping them cool, per The Guardian.

Unions have blamed the government for lack of preparedness to face the intensifying heat situation.

Heatwave Hits Brussels and the UK Too

France is not the only European country experiencing the worst of this heat wave. National weather forecasters in Brussels issued an orange alert warning that temperatures there would reach up to 38°C, the report further said, adding that the heat even caused a major city’s famous landmark to close early.

Similarly, southern and eastern parts of England, too, experienced unusually high temperatures on Tuesday. PA Media reported that various regions were predicted to record more than 30°C, with certain areas reaching as high as 36°C.

