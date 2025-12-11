LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove rohit sharma business news goa fire news canada bcci indigo donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove rohit sharma business news goa fire news canada bcci indigo donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove rohit sharma business news goa fire news canada bcci indigo donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove rohit sharma business news goa fire news canada bcci indigo
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove rohit sharma business news goa fire news canada bcci indigo donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove rohit sharma business news goa fire news canada bcci indigo donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove rohit sharma business news goa fire news canada bcci indigo donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove rohit sharma business news goa fire news canada bcci indigo
LIVE TV
Home > World > Path To US Citizenship: Trump’s Gold Card vs Green Card – Key Differences

Path To US Citizenship: Trump’s Gold Card vs Green Card – Key Differences

Donald Trump launched the Trump Gold Card, which offers an expedited process. The million-dollar "citizenship" card is much "stronger" and "a faster way to get citizenship," according to the US President.

Trump Gold Card offers expedited process for foreign nationals to "citizenship" (Photo:The Trump Gold Card)
Trump Gold Card offers expedited process for foreign nationals to "citizenship" (Photo:The Trump Gold Card)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: December 11, 2025 13:30:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Path To US Citizenship: Trump’s Gold Card vs Green Card – Key Differences

US President Donald Trump has announced a new immigration system that allows foreign nationals to obtain US citizenship much faster at a price of USD 1 million. The golden visa, or the Trump Gold Card, is one of the most expensive immigration schemes in the world. Trump has sold the idea of the gold card as being more powerful and quicker than the traditional green card.

According to Reuters, the official website Trumpcard.gov allows applicants to apply with a processing fee of around USD 15,000 to the US Department of Homeland Security for a faster review. The visa is valid for 3 years with an option to renew once for a total of six years.

It is interesting to see that the new immigration move is launched when the Trump administration has intensified its actions against foreign nationals and immigrants. The viral videos of ICE agents detaining individuals have flooded social media. 

What is the difference between the Trump Gold Card and Green Card

Things to know about the Trump Gold Card

  • Trump Gold Card offers an expedited process at a fee of USD 15,000 plus, and after passing a background check, a fee of USD 1 million as a “contribution” or “gift” to the US government, according to Reuters. 
  • Companies that want to expedite the residency for their employees can pay USD 2 million per applicant as per Trump’s September executive order. 
  • It is designed for wealthy foreign nationals who are willing to pay an exorbitant amount of money for the residency.
  • The card does not offer permanent citizenship; rather, it offers legal residency despite Trump advertising it as a “direct path to citizenship.”

Things to know about the traditional Green Card

  • There is no money involved generally; it is obtained through family sponsorships, employment or other qualifying routes
  • The eligibility criteria are broad; it can be given to refugees on humanitarian grounds or through the EB-5 route.
  • The time frame is uncertain and can be bureaucratic; it depends on country quotas, sponsorship, and application backlog.
  • It is considered more merit-based or need-based and is accessible to all kinds of people irrespective of their wealth.

Trump has said that this approach will bring in “successful people” who will invest in the US rather than those who come in walking over the border.

Also Read: What Are Trump’s Gold And Platinum Cards? What This High-Value Visa Program Means For The US Economy? Explained

First published on: Dec 11, 2025 1:18 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: donald trumpgolden visahome-hero-pos-2Trump Gold CardUS green cardus visa

RELATED News

Myanmar Horror: Military Air Strike On Hospital Kills 31, Injures Dozens; What We Know So Far

International Mountain Day 2025: Theme, Significance & Reasons Why Mountains Matter More Than Ever

‘Zelenskyy Ready’: Is It Possible For Ukraine To Hold Elections Amid Ongoing Conflict With Russia? Who Can Vote When The Country Is At War?

Indian-Origin Man In Canada Goes On Flashing Spree: Who Is Vaibhav Arrested For Targeting Multiple Doctors Using Fake Identity?

Who Is Ghislaine Maxwell? What Led To Her Downfall And The ‘Unholy’ Relationship With Sex Offender Jeffrey Epstein | Explained

LATEST NEWS

Path To US Citizenship: Trump’s Gold Card vs Green Card – Key Differences

From Ricky Ponting To Ashish Nehra: Meet The Head Coaches Of MI, RCB, KKR, CSK, GT, SRH, LSG, PBKS, RR & DC For IPL 2026

ITR Refund Delay: Why Your Income Tax Refund Is Still ‘Under Processing’, AIS Mismatches, Verification Checks Slow Down Payouts, Bank Faults- Everything You Need To Check

What Tanya Mittal Said About Her Exaggerated Claims On Her Lavish Lifestyle After Coming Out Of The Bigg Boss House | Watch Viral Video

Buy iPhone 16 For Just 40,000 On Flipkart, Here Is How You Can Buy iPhone 16 For The Lowest Price

Early Entry To Workplace? Spain Court Backs Boss For Firing Woman Who Showed Up 40 Minutes Before Shift For 2 Years

Smriti Irani Backs Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Amid Backlash: ‘It’s the Echo of Lives Lived and Lost’

ICICI Prudential AMC Launches Rs 10,602 Crore IPO: Price Band, GMP And Allotment Timeline

Which Is Better In 2025-EPF, PPF Or NPS? A Complete Retirement Returns Comparison

The Family Man Season 4: Manoj Bajpayee Hints at What’s Next After Shocking Season 3 Cliffhanger

Path To US Citizenship: Trump’s Gold Card vs Green Card – Key Differences

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Path To US Citizenship: Trump’s Gold Card vs Green Card – Key Differences

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Path To US Citizenship: Trump’s Gold Card vs Green Card – Key Differences
Path To US Citizenship: Trump’s Gold Card vs Green Card – Key Differences
Path To US Citizenship: Trump’s Gold Card vs Green Card – Key Differences
Path To US Citizenship: Trump’s Gold Card vs Green Card – Key Differences

QUICK LINKS