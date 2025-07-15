Pentagon To Adopt Grok Under USD 200 Million deal between US Government and xAI

The Pentagon will now use the services of Grok for its routine functions, local media reports said.

Grok is the AI chatbot that is made by xAI, the company of Elon Musk.

Both the Pentagon and xAI signed a deal worth USD 200 million under which the Pentagon will use Grok, media reports added.

This also increases the chances of Grok being utilized across the federal government, reports said further.

“America is the world leader in AI,” xAI stated in a social media post on Monday after the deal.

“We’re excited to contribute back to the country that made xAI uniquely possible here,” it added.

How Will Grok Assist American Federal Agencies?

This development follows the bitter fallout between Donald Trump and Elon Musk and claims that Grok appreciated Adolf Hitler while posting content that could be classified as antisemitic.

The new step is a part of “Grok for Government,” by which a new group of tools are created by xAI to assist operations involving national security and support federal agencies and local government.

xAI also noted that any federal group can use its latest Grok 4 model by buying it through the General Services Administration (GSA).

Recently, President Trump’s office has ramped up its bid to adopt and increase the use of artificial intelligence across the federal offices.

He has pledged to use AI technology for assistance in national security and innovation, media reports said.

As part of this project, Elon Musk was appointed by Trump to look after the White House’s Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.

Grok: More Explicit Version Of ChatGPT?

However, the relations between the two turned bitter, and Musk resigned from his post.

But this had little effect on xAI adoption by the US government, as it kept on boosting its presence in the government work.

Reportedly, xAI now guarantees tools that are fit for custom national security, AI-powered science, and various health applications.

This also includes engineering support for classified environments.

Elon Musk revealed Grok in 2023 and promoted it as an alternative to ChatGPTfor more explicit answers.

