Home > World > PGA axes Sentry over drought on same day Hawaii course vows reopening

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 23, 2025 01:43:58 IST

Drought conditions impacting the Plantation Course at Kapalua led the PGA Tour to cancel the annual event in Maui scheduled for January. Not long after the Tour announced the event's cancellation, Kapalua Golf said the Plantation Course would re-open Nov. 10. No replacement course was available, leading the Tour to revise its schedule and open the 2026 season with the Sony Open in Honolulu — played at Waialae Country Club — from Jan. 15-18. The PGA said in September the event would only be held if it could be relocated. "Since it first became a possibility that the PGA Tour would not be able to play at The Plantation Course at Kapalua due to the ongoing drought conditions on Maui, we worked closely with our partners at Sentry to assess options for contesting The Sentry in 2026," PGA Tour chief competitions officer Tyler Dennis said Tuesday in a statement. "While it is unfortunate to arrive at this decision, we are appreciative of the collaboration and dedication from Sentry Insurance, a tremendous partner of ours." Recent drone footage of the area showed the extent of the unwatered course, contrasted from its usual brilliant bursts of green and blue to the current shades of tan and yellow. A star-studded field is the norm at The Sentry. It was scheduled to include the top 50 in the 2025 FedEx Cup final standings and all winners from the previous season. Previous Sentry winners exempt only through that victory are now added to the RBC Heritage field. Drought conditions prompted restrictions on all irrigation and required restoration efforts for many surfaces on the popular and scenic Plantation Course. Recent improvement led to officials modifying the restrictions to "Tier 2," which allows the course "60 percent" irrigation. Kapalua Golf closed the Plantation Course and Bay Course on Sept. 2 before informing guests Tuesday afternoon of plans for a soft re-open Nov. 10. The Plantation Course will be open despite ongoing work to restore two greens. However, the Bay Course will remain closed. –Field Level Media

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 1:43 AM IST
