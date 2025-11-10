LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Luzon storm donald trump Delhi AQI bbc latest india news earthquake Japan 2025 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Luzon storm donald trump Delhi AQI bbc latest india news earthquake Japan 2025 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Luzon storm donald trump Delhi AQI bbc latest india news earthquake Japan 2025 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Luzon storm donald trump Delhi AQI bbc latest india news earthquake Japan 2025 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Luzon storm donald trump Delhi AQI bbc latest india news earthquake Japan 2025 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Luzon storm donald trump Delhi AQI bbc latest india news earthquake Japan 2025 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Luzon storm donald trump Delhi AQI bbc latest india news earthquake Japan 2025 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Luzon storm donald trump Delhi AQI bbc latest india news earthquake Japan 2025 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War
LIVE TV
Home > World > Philippines Hit Hard: Typhoon Fung-wong Kills Two, Forces Evacuation Of One Million

Philippines Hit Hard: Typhoon Fung-wong Kills Two, Forces Evacuation Of One Million

Super Typhoon Fung-wong hit northern Philippines, killing two and injuring two others. Over one million people were evacuated as the storm battered Luzon with strong winds, heavy rain, and landslides, leaving several towns isolated and causing widespread damage.

Super Typhoon Fung-wong leaves two dead and over a million evacuated. (Photo: X@geotechwar)
Super Typhoon Fung-wong leaves two dead and over a million evacuated. (Photo: X@geotechwar)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 10, 2025 08:06:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Philippines Hit Hard: Typhoon Fung-wong Kills Two, Forces Evacuation Of One Million

Typhoon Fung-wong swept through northern Philippines overnight, leaving at least two dead and isolating several towns. On Monday morning, residents emerged after a sleepless night to survey the damage.

Authorities evacuated over a million people before Fung-wong, classified as a super typhoon, made landfall in the eastern town of Dinalungan in Aurora province on Sunday night. The storm battered Luzon, the country’s main island, with strong winds, heavy rainfall, and storm surges throughout the night.

Typhoon Caused huge damage

In Santiago city, Isabela province, the typhoon known locally as “Uwan” caused significant damage to homes, while uprooting trees and knocking down electric poles.

“We could not sleep last night because of the winds hitting our metal sheets and the tree branches falling,” said Romeo Mariano, who was sheltering with his grandmother in their home.

“Almost all of the tree branches nearby fell, and when we got out to check our home, we saw the damage,” he added.

At least two people were killed by the typhoon, according to an early report from the Civil Defence office, with two others injured.

Inaccessible Life conditions

Aurora vice-governor Patrick Alexis Angara said at least three towns were inaccessible due to landslides and broken roads.

“Assessment and clearing operations are underway,” Angara told broadcaster DZMM.

The state weather agency said the typhoon was now moving over the South China Sea, and is forecast to shift northeast towards Taiwan. It warned that a large portion of the country still faced heavy rains and severe winds, along with storm swells in coastal areas.

Over 400 flights have been cancelled since Sunday, the civil aviation regulator said.

Fungwong was the 21st storm to hit the Philippines this year and came immediately after Typhoon Kalmaegi, which last week killed 224 in the country and another five in Vietnam.

(With Reuters Inputs)

ALSO READ: US Shutdown May End Soon: Trump Signals Senate Deal On Government Funding

First published on: Nov 10, 2025 8:06 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-3Luzon stormPhilippines typhoon 2025super typhoonTyphoon Fung-wong

RELATED News

Coca Cola Discriminating In Hiring? Netizens React, Here’s How The Brand Responded

Trump Slams BBC Journalists, Calls Them ‘Corrupt’ After Director General Resigns

Saturday Night Live Roasts Donald Trump Over Reducing Weight Loss Meds, Mentions Mamdani May Convert, Watch

Why Did Starbucks Apologise? Faces Backlash After THIS Item Sells Out Nationwide, Here’s How Netizens React

Pakistan Erupts In Protests As Government Moves To Expand Army Chief Asim Munir’s Powers, Opposition Warns Of ‘End of Judiciary’

LATEST NEWS

J.J. Watt Plays Footballs With 3 Year Old Son, Before Texans Game At NRG Stadium

Delhi NCR AQI Update: Pollution Chokes Residents, Government Orders Work From Home

‘WOW .. JUST WOW’: Dhanush Praises Predator Badlands As Film Opens With $80 Million Worldwide

President Droupadi Murmu Strengthens India-Angola Ties With New Bilateral Agreements

Police Vehicle Torched In Bihar’s Gopalganj Ahead Of Phase 2 Elections, Several Detained

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Tier 1 Hall Ticket, Latest Official Updates

Lando Norris Wins Dramatic Brazilian Grand Prix 2025, Close To Championship Win

Polygamy Ban In Assam: State Government Approves Bill, Victim Women To Get Compensation, Accused To Pay Hefty Penalty

‘Bacchon Ko Arrest Karenge Aap?’ Parents Clash With Delhi Police During Air Pollution Protest As They Try To Detain Kids At India Gate

Bihar Elections 2025: From Folk Singer Maithili Thakur To Sushant Singh Rajput’s Cousin Divya Gautam, These Women Are Ruling The Popularity Charts

Philippines Hit Hard: Typhoon Fung-wong Kills Two, Forces Evacuation Of One Million

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Philippines Hit Hard: Typhoon Fung-wong Kills Two, Forces Evacuation Of One Million

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Philippines Hit Hard: Typhoon Fung-wong Kills Two, Forces Evacuation Of One Million
Philippines Hit Hard: Typhoon Fung-wong Kills Two, Forces Evacuation Of One Million
Philippines Hit Hard: Typhoon Fung-wong Kills Two, Forces Evacuation Of One Million
Philippines Hit Hard: Typhoon Fung-wong Kills Two, Forces Evacuation Of One Million

QUICK LINKS