PM Modi Expresses ‘Deep Concern’ Over Gaza Situation In New York

Monday, September 23, 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York on Sunday (local time).

The Prime Minister expressed “deep concern” at the humanitarian situation in Gaza and reaffirmed India’s continued support to the Palestinian people.

“PM @narendramodimet H.E. Mahmoud Abbas, President of Palestine, on the sidelines of UNGA today. PM expressed deep concern at the humanitarian situation in Gaza and reaffirmed India’s continued support to the people of Palestine,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated in a post on X.

Notably, India has long weighed for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict.

PM Modi was one of the first global leaders to condemn the horrific terror attack on Israel by Hamas on October 7, but India has repeatedly expressed concerns over the deteriorating situation in Gaza.

MUST READ | Israel Investigates Possible Killing Of Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar In Recent Airstrike

India also sent humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza as part of its commitment. In July, India released the first instalment of 2.5 million dollars to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, UNRWA, for Palestine refugees for the year 2024-25.

Prior to this, PM Modi also held bilateral meetings with Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Kuwait Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah.

Along with Kuwait’s Crown Prince, PM Modi reviewed India-Kuwait bilateral relations and discussed ways to further strengthen our historical linkages and strong people-to-people contacts.

During his meeting with PM Oli, Prime Minister Modi discussed matters of mutual interest to strengthen cooperation in all areas of the age-old, multi-faceted and expanding India-Nepal partnership.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi interacted with the top tech leaders and CEOs of the USA, in a Roundtable hosted by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) School of Engineering, in New York today.

PM Modi emphasized India’s growth prospects and discussed initiatives to foster collaborations and innovation across diverse sectors, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated.
PM Modi arrived in New York in the second leg of his three-day visit to the United States. On Saturday, PM Modi took part in the Quad Summit and held bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The Prime Minister addressed a huge gathering of the Indian diaspora at the Nassau Coliseum in New York on Sunday.

He will also address the ‘Summit of the Future’ at the UN General Assembly in New York today (September 23).

ALSO READ | PM Modi In New York: The World Listens When India Speaks

(With inputs from ANI)

