Home > World > PM Modi, French President exchange views on recent efforts to bring an end to Ukraine conflict

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 6, 2025 19:08:08 IST

New Delhi [India] September 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday had a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron and the two leaders reviewed the progress in bilateral cooperation in various areas.

They also exchanged views on international and regional issues, including efforts to end the Ukraine conflict.

The two leaders reviewed and positively assessed the developments in bilateral cooperation across various sectors, including economics, defence, science, technology, and space.

They also reaffirmed their commitment towards further strengthening of the India-France Strategic Partnership, in line with the Horizon 2047 Roadmap, the Indo-Pacific Roadmap and the Defence Industrial Roadmap, a PMO release said.

“They exchanged views on recent efforts towards bringing an end to the conflict in Ukraine. PM Modi reiterated India’s consistent support for peaceful resolution of the conflict and early restoration of peace and stability,” the release added.

The Prime Minister Modi thanked President Macron for accepting the invitation to the AI Impact Summit hosted by India in February 2026, and said he looked forward to welcoming the French President in India.

Both leaders agreed to continue to remain in touch and work closely together to promote global peace and stability.

In a post on X, PM Modi said India-France Strategic Partnership will continue to play a key role in fostering global peace and stability

“Had a very good conversation with President Macron. We reviewed and positively assessed the progress in bilateral cooperation in various areas. Exchanged views on international and regional issues, including efforts for bringing an early end to the conflict in Ukraine. The India-France Strategic Partnership will continue to play a key role in fostering global peace and stability,” he said.

The talks came two days after the French President, at the Paris summit on Thursday, announced plans to deploy a “reassurance force” in Ukraine.

“We have today 26 countries who have formally committed — some others have not yet taken a position — to deploy as a ‘reassurance force’ in Ukraine, or be present on the ground, in the sea, or in the air,” Macron told reporters, standing alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, France 24 reported.

The Paris summit, hosted by Macron, was attended by President Zelensky, while leaders including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer participated remotely, according to France 24.

Speaking on the General Assembly Debate at the UN earlier this week concerning the situation in Ukraine, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN P Harish said that dialogue and diplomacy are the only way forward to end the conflict in Ukraine.

“We maintain that the loss of innocent lives is unacceptable, and no solution can be found on the battlefield. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said on several occasions, ‘This is not an era of war’. India stands ready to support diplomatic efforts for an early end to the conflict,” he said.

The envoy also mentioned that PM Modi has remained in touch with President Putin, President Zelensky and European leaders on the evolving situation. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: india-france-tiesindia-ukraineMacronphone-talkspm modi’Spaceukraine-conflict

PM Modi, French President exchange views on recent efforts to bring an end to Ukraine conflict

