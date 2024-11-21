PM Modi Honors Gandhi Ji’s Global Impact, A Look At His International Tributes

PM Modi’s global tributes to Mahatma Gandhi underscore the enduring relevance of his teachings, spreading messages of peace and unity across the world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to Mahatma Gandhi’s teachings is not limited to India; it resonates globally, reaffirming Gandhi Ji’s timeless relevance. Through his diplomatic engagements and international visits, PM Modi has consistently ensured that Gandhi Ji’s principles of peace, non-violence, and unity are honored across the globe. Each tribute paid to the Mahatma in various countries is a powerful reminder of the values Gandhi Ji embodied and their continued significance in today’s world.

One of the latest milestones in PM Modi’s efforts to uphold Gandhi Ji’s legacy was his visit to Guyana, where he paid tribute to the statue of the Mahatma. This marks the 21st instance of the Prime Minister honoring Gandhi Ji abroad, demonstrating his unwavering resolve to keep the global influence of the Father of the Nation alive and vibrant.

A particularly poignant moment occurred during PM Modi’s visit to Kyiv, Ukraine, on August 23, 2024. Despite the ongoing conflict, PM Modi took a moment to pay his respects to Gandhi Ji at the statue of the Mahatma. This act was a symbolic call for peace in a region gripped by war, underscoring the relevance of Gandhi Ji’s message of non-violence in the face of global challenges.

MUST READ: US Vetoes UN Gaza Ceasefire Resolution, Citing Lack Of Guarantee For Hostage Release

PM Modi’s tribute to Gandhi Ji is not only about paying respects but also about linking India’s rich cultural heritage to broader international peace initiatives. For instance, during the International Yoga Day celebrations in June 2023, he honored Gandhi Ji at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. In doing so, PM Modi linked India’s ancient teachings of peace and harmony to global efforts for a better world.

One of the most memorable gestures came in May 2023, when PM Modi unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima, Japan. Hiroshima, a city that carries the heavy scars of war, is a fitting location for such a tribute. The unveiling served as a powerful message of peace, linking the city’s tragic past to a hopeful future built on resilience and reconciliation.

Similarly, PM Modi’s visit to Rome in 2021 provided another occasion to honor Gandhi Ji. At the Italian capital, a floral tribute marked Gandhi Ji’s enduring message of unity and harmony. This tribute reaffirmed Gandhi Ji’s philosophy, which continues to inspire individuals and movements across the world.

The 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in 2019 was a significant milestone in this global effort. PM Modi hosted a high-level event at the United Nations Headquarters during the 74th UN General Assembly. As part of the commemorations, PM Modi inaugurated the Gandhi Solar Park and the Gandhi Peace Garden at the State University of New York College, Old Westbury. The unveiling of special Gandhi@150 postage stamps by the UN Postal Administration further extended the global celebration of Gandhi Ji’s life and teachings.

Earlier instances of PM Modi’s international tributes to Gandhi Ji also include the unveiling of a commemorative plaque at Clifford Pier in Singapore in 2018, honoring the immersion site of Gandhi Ji’s ashes. The tribute in Lisbon, Portugal, in 2017, at the statue of the Mahatma, and the inauguration of a Gandhi Ji exhibition in Johannesburg, South Africa, in 2016, further demonstrate PM Modi’s dedication to keeping Gandhi Ji’s global presence strong.

In 2015, PM Modi’s tributes to Gandhi Ji extended across multiple countries, from unveiling a statue in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, to launching the Centre for Gandhian and Indian Studies in Shanghai, China. His visit to Kenya in 2016, where he paid tribute to Gandhi Ji at the University of Nairobi and the Phoenix Settlement in Durban, underscored the enduring bond between India and the global community, rooted in Gandhi Ji’s values of equality and justice.

These tributes, whether in the form of statues, commemorative events, or personal reflections by the Prime Minister, reflect PM Modi’s deep reverence for Gandhi Ji. Each visit strengthens the bond between India and the global community, promoting peace, unity, and non-violence. As PM Modi continues to celebrate Gandhi Ji’s legacy around the world, the Mahatma’s teachings resonate with a new generation, proving that the relevance of his philosophy remains as potent as ever.

ALSO READ: Jose Ibarra Sentenced to Life Without Parole for Murder of UGA Student Laken Riley