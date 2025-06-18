Live Tv
PM Modi In A 35-Minute Phone Call Tells Trump US Played No Role In Op Sindoor Ceasefire: India Will Never Accept Mediation

PM Modi In A 35-Minute Phone Call Tells Trump US Played No Role In Op Sindoor Ceasefire: India Will Never Accept Mediation

PM Modi firmly told President Trump that India will never accept third-party mediation on Jammu and Kashmir, reaffirming its stance during a call discussing Operation Sindoor. The statement counters Trump's claims of negotiating a ceasefire and underscores India's focus on targeting terror camps in PoK.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: June 18, 2025 10:01:15 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has firmly reiterated that India has never requested, and will never accept, any third-party mediation regarding Pakistan’s illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

This decisive message was conveyed during a phone call with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday evening.

Trump Inquires About Operation Sindoor During Call

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, addressing the media on Wednesday morning, revealed that the conversation turned to Operation Sindoor—India’s military response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam—when President Trump sought further details.

In response, the Prime Minister clarified that India’s counter-operation was deliberate, targeting only terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Modi Asserts India’s Stance Against Mediation

During the call, PM Modi clearly expressed that India’s policy has consistently been against the idea of third-party mediation on Jammu and Kashmir.

He emphasized that India does not require external involvement in matters that are internal and sovereign, especially concerning the occupied territories.

India Counters Trump’s Ceasefire Claim

This firm stance comes in response to President Trump’s previous public claims that he had helped broker a ceasefire during Operation Sindoor.

The Indian government has categorically denied these assertions, asserting that no foreign nation played any mediating role in the post-operation negotiations.

Modi Reiterates Kashmir Policy from May 12 Address

The phone call also echoed the Prime Minister’s statement from May 12, where he declared there would be no dialogue with Pakistan over Kashmir unless it involves dismantling terror networks and restoring India’s territorial sovereignty.

PM Modi’s position reinforces India’s zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and its insistence on bilateral solutions without third-party involvement.

