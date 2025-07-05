PM Modi Makes Historic Argentina Visit After 50 Years, Will Meet President Milei and Visit Boca Juniors Stadium

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads to Argentina, Indian Ambassador to Argentina, Ajaneesh Kumar, hailed the visit as a “momentous occasion,” highlighting that it will be the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister in over fifty years. Argentina is the third stop on PM Modi’s five-nation tour, following Ghana and Trinidad and Tobago. After Argentina, the Prime Minister will proceed to Brazil for the 17th BRICS Summit, and conclude his tour in Namibia.

Laying out the itinerary, Ambassador Kumar told ANI that PM Modi will be received by the Indian community upon arrival in Buenos Aires. On the following day, he will pay homage to General José de San Martín, widely regarded as the Father of the Argentine Nation, at Plaza de San Martín. He will be joined there by Argentina’s Foreign Minister.

Prime Minister Modi will then hold official delegation-level talks with Argentine President Javier Milei at Casa Rosada, the presidential palace. In a culturally significant gesture, the Prime Minister is also scheduled to visit the famed Boca Juniors Stadium before his departure, to get a glimpse of Argentina’s passion for football.

“Prime Minister arrives late in the evening… He will be received by the community… The next day, the Prime Minister will pay his respects and homage to the father of the Argentine nation… Thereafter, he will have an official delegation-level meeting at the Casa Rosada… In the afternoon, before he departs, we have scheduled a small visit for him at the Boca Juniors Stadium,” Ambassador Kumar said.

Kumar also emphasized the “multifaceted” nature of India-Argentina relations, mentioning that the visit follows a previous meeting between PM Modi and President Milei during the G20 Summit in Brazil. He noted that the visit will build on discussions from that meeting and help strengthen ties across sectors such as agriculture, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, and manufacturing.

The Ambassador further highlighted the presence of Indian two-wheelers and tractors in the Argentine market and called for greater access to Indian pharmaceuticals and medical devices, saying, “India is called the pharmacy of the world… I don’t see any reason why they cannot come to the Argentine market and the people of this country benefit at a cheaper cost and good quality.”

Adding to the momentum, Gustavo Idigoras, President of CIARA (Argentine Edible Oil Association), described PM Modi’s visit as the most important in the last 20 years for Argentina-India ties. “Argentina needs to have a closer economic and commercial relationship with India… We are very happy to receive him with the idea to boost and double the bilateral trade,” he said, expressing hopes to raise trade volumes from $5 billion to over $8 billion in the next 3–4 years.

PM Modi’s visit, at the official invitation of President Javier Milei, is expected to add fresh impetus to the strategic partnership between India and Argentina. After completing this crucial leg, the Prime Minister will travel to Brazil from July 5 to 8 for the BRICS Summit 2025, before concluding his tour in Namibia, where he will also address the Namibian parliament.

(From ANI)

