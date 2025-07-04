Buenos Aires Gears Up For PM Modi’s Arrival With Grand Indian Dance Performances

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on the third leg of his five-nation tour, heading to Buenos Aires, Argentina, local artists preparing to perform at his welcoming ceremony expressed excitement and pride over the opportunity to showcase Indian classical dance.

Speaking with ANI, Anandini Dasi, an Argentine artist of Indian origin, called it a “privilege” to be part of the cultural welcome. She said, “It is such a privilege to be a part of the welcome ceremony. We will give our best… I hope he will like it. It is an honour to receive him here. We hope he visits this country more and more.”

Another member of the performance group shared that they have been rehearsing extensively and would perform two iconic pieces—Malhari and Pushpanjali—in the classical Indian styles of Kathak and Bharatanatyam. “We are really excited. We have been working hard for this day… We love Indian culture,” she said.

Adding to the cultural mix, another Argentine performer highlighted the fusion aspect of the performance. “I am very excited, and we have been preparing hard… We are going to do a Jugalbandi, and decided that Malhari was a good way to give a proper welcome to such an important global person,” she noted.

Beyond the performers, members of the Indian diaspora also voiced their happiness about the Prime Minister’s visit. One community member, originally from Jharkhand, shared, “I am from Jharkhand and I have been living in Argentina for the last 30 years… We are delighted that someone from our country is visiting here.”

Prime Minister Modi’s arrival in Argentina comes at the official invitation of the President of the Republic of Argentina, Javier Milei. The two leaders are expected to hold bilateral talks to review ongoing cooperation and explore new areas of collaboration. Key sectors on the agenda include defence, agriculture, mining, oil and gas, renewable energy, trade, investment, and people-to-people ties.

The visit is part of Modi’s strategic outreach to deepen India’s global partnerships, and the warm cultural welcome by Argentine artists adds a unique, personal dimension to the diplomatic engagement.

(From ANI)

