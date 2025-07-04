UAE Launches First-Ever BRICS Youth Dialogue In Brazil

Marking a milestone in international youth engagement, the United Arab Emirates introduced its pioneering ‘Youth Dialogue’ model in Brazil for the very first time. This landmark initiative formed part of the UAE’s broader participation in the BRICS Summit, held in Rio de Janeiro. The event showcased the country’s ongoing commitment to empowering youth voices within multilateral platforms.

Partnering with the city’s iconic Museum of Tomorrow, the UAE hosted a vibrant BRICS Youth Dialogue that brought together 40 university students from four Brazilian institutions. The session focused on key issues such as international cooperation, sustainability, and the growing role of youth in shaping global agendas. The gathering provided a platform for future leaders to express their ideas, build cross-cultural understanding, and engage in forward-thinking dialogue.

The session was led by Saeed Al Hajeri, UAE Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs and BRICS Sherpa, along with Saleh Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to the Federative Republic of Brazil. Together, they emphasized the importance of meaningful youth inclusion in international decision-making processes.

In his opening remarks, Al Hajeri said, “This dialogue reflects the UAE’s deep belief that multilateral cooperation must embrace the voices, ideas, and ambitions of the next generation. We do not see youth merely as future leaders, but as essential partners in shaping the solutions we urgently need today. Brazil is a key partner for the UAE both within the BRICS framework and beyond, and we believe that lasting partnerships are built not only through trade and diplomacy but through trust, connection, and shared aspirations. That begins with open conversations like the one we are having here today.”

He also highlighted the UAE’s positive reputation among youth in the Middle East. “It is no coincidence that for more than a decade, the Arab Youth Survey has named the UAE as the country where most young people in the Middle East would like to live,” Al Hajeri added. “A testament to the safety, opportunity, and optimism we strive to foster. Through partnerships like this, we aim to extend that same spirit of possibility across the BRICS community.”

The BRICS Youth Dialogue in Brazil marks a new chapter in youth diplomacy, with the UAE placing young minds at the heart of global cooperation and change.

