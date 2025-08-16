PM Modi Thanks Netanyahu for Independence Day Wishes, Hopes For Stronger India-Israel Friendship

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed gratitude toward his Israeli counterpart after Benjamin Netanyahu wished him and the people of India on the 79th Independence Day.

PM Modi said in a post on X, “Thank you PM Netanyahu for your warm wishes. May India-Israel friendship continue to flourish…may both countries further strengthen and deepen this relationship bringing peace, development as well as security to our people.”

Best Chapters of India-Israel Partnership ‘Still Lie Ahead’

Earlier on Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on extended warm greetings to India on the occasion of its 79th Independence Day.

In a series of posts on X shared on the Israeli Prime Minister’s account, Netanyahu said, “Congratulations to my dear friend @PMOIndia @narendramodi and the people of India on your Independence Day”

Highlighting that India and Israel are proud democracies bound by history, innovation and friendship, Netanyahu said that the best chapters of the partnership still lie ahead.

“Israel and India are two proud democracies, bound by history, innovation, and friendship. Our nations have achieved much together and the best chapters of our partnership still lie ahead.”

PM Modi Presents Vision For ‘Naya Bharat‘ (New India)

In his 12th Independence Day address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Friday, PM Modi delivered bold announcements indicating that the country is poised to make significant progress into the future.

PM Modi outlined plans for various initiatives, including the production of India’s first semiconductor chip, the development of jet engines, the creation of ₹1 lakh crore in youth employment opportunities, and a ten-fold expansion of the nuclear program.

He presented his vision for “Naya Bharat” (New India) and set the goal of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047.

On India’s 79th Independence Day, warm wishes and greetings poured in from across the world, reflecting the country’s growing global stature and strong international friendships.