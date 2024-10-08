PM Modi to Visit Laos on October 10-11 at Invitation of PM Siphandone

PM Modi will attend the 21st ASEAN-India Summit and the 19th East Asia Summit, with Laos serving as the current ASEAN chair.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-day visit to Laos on October 10 and 11 at the invitation of Lao People’s Democratic Republic Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced.

During this visit, PM Modi will attend the 21st ASEAN-India Summit and the 19th East Asia Summit, with Laos serving as the current ASEAN chair.

The MEA highlighted that the ASEAN-India Summit will assess the progress of the “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership” between India and ASEAN and outline future plans for collaboration. The visit also holds significance as India celebrates ten years of the Act East Policy. “Relations with ASEAN are a central pillar of the Act East Policy and our Indo-Pacific vision,” the MEA stated.

The East Asia Summit, which brings together leaders to discuss strategic regional issues, will provide PM Modi an opportunity to engage with leaders from participating countries. “This forum contributes to building an environment of strategic trust in the region,” the MEA added.

PM Modi is also expected to hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the two summits, further strengthening India’s diplomatic ties in the Indo-Pacific region.

