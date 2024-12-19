Home
Friday, December 20, 2024
Police Arrest Two In Spain In A Murder Case After Google Maps Images Gives Major Evidence, WATCH

The victim, whose name has not been released, was reported missing in November 2023 by a relative who received suspicious text messages from his phone.

Police have arrested two people in connection with the disappearance and murder of a Cuban man in the Spanish province of Soria, after a year-long investigation helped by a Google Maps image.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was reported missing in November 2023 by a relative who received suspicious text messages from his phone.

The messages claimed that he had met a new partner, was leaving the province, and would be abandoning his phone, sparking concern among his family.

How google map helped?

During the investigation, it was discovered that one key piece of evidence had appeared through Google Maps Street View.

The image taken on October 2024, in the small village of Tajueco, indicated a person leaning into the trunk of a red car, with what appears to be a large object covered in a light-colored cloth.

WATCH:

Police said this image was some of the evidence in a series which led it to focus an investigation into the girlfriend, and an ex-partner of this victim. It arrested two suspects in early November after suspecting of kidnapping.

Further searches of their homes and vehicles unearthed considerable evidence, and on December 11, police found a human torso buried in a shallow grave at a cemetery in the nearby village of Andaluz. The remains are believed to be those of the missing man and await formal identification.

Authorities have termed the case as murder and think the Google Maps image proved crucial in linking the suspects to the crime. The National Police has confirmed that the advanced forensic technology was used in finding the victim’s remains.

The case is still under investigation, as police are working on clearing the events that occurred with the disappearance and death of the man.

Key Details of the Case:

  • The victim was reported missing on November 23, 2023.
  • Google Maps captured the suspicious image in October 2024 in Tajueco, Soria.
  • Two suspects, the victim’s girlfriend and her ex-partner, were arrested in November.
  • Human remains were discovered on December 11 in Andaluz, Soria.

