Portion Of White House Evacuated After Security Concerns Over Phone

In what was perceived as a security threat, the officials at the White House asked everyone to vacate the building’s North Lawn on Tuesday afternoon.

Moreover, the press was also ordered to stay at the briefing room.

Later, Kimberly Halkett said that these actions were taken because a visitor had thrown his phone over the fence of the White House, which rang the alarm bells for security officials.

As the phone was found to be non-threatening in nature, normalcy resumed.

Will There Be Any Action Against The Individual For Such Mischief?

However, there is no clarity if there was any action against the person who threw his phone over the White House walls.

Earlier, at around 11:45 a.m., the security officials of the White House were seen asking the reporters at North Lawn to seek refuge at the briefing room.

This also includes the reporters operating in Pebble Beach.

An officer came to the place and asked all the members of the media to vacate the area with immediate effect, reports said.

Later, when the object was found to be non-threatening, the emergency protocols were lifted.

It’s not clear if action has been taken against the person who threw the device.

Talking about the White House, the iconic building is situated in Washington, DC.

History Of The White House

Built in the 18th century, the building has remained the home of the US president for around 225 years and counting.

The building currently boasts 130 rooms, including offices, living quarters, and multiple ceremonial halls.

It is one of the most popular tourist sites for the visitors.

James Hoban, an Irish architect, had designed the building, and it was reconstructed in the early 19th century, as the British army had destroyed the original structure in 1812.

The White House has witnessed multiple renovations, but none as huge as the one during the presidency of Harry Truman, when the entire interior was rebuilt.

The White House’s security has always been tight, but past incidents have only strengthened it further.

In 2014, a man had jumped over the fence and entered the building, raising questions about a potential security lapse.

