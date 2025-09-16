"Prepare to be deported": Rubio Says visa revocations underway for foreigners celebrating Kirk's death
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 16, 2025 10:04:07 IST

Washington, DC [US] September 16 (ANI): US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that “visa revocations are underway” for foreigners who are celebrating right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk’s assassination and said that, “America will not host foreigners who celebrate the death of our fellow citizens. “

Speaking to Fox News, Rubio noted that America must not allow people who justify or celebrate such killings to enter or remain in the country. “We should not be giving visas to people who are going to come to the United States and do things like celebrate the murder, the execution, the assassination of a political figure. And if they’re already here, we should be revoking their visa,” the U Secretary said.

Rubio shared the video of his remarks on his X handle, posting: “America will not host foreigners who celebrate the death of our fellow citizens. Visa revocations are under way. If you are here on a visa and cheering on the public assassination of a political figure, prepare to be deported. You are not welcome in this country.”

Assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin has also called for visa cancellations targeting those who glorify the killings of Americans.

Earlier, Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau posted on X, “I want to underscore that foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors to our country. I have been disgusted to see some on social media praising, rationalizing, or making light of the event, and have directed our consular officials to undertake appropriate action. Please feel free to bring such comments by foreigners to my attention so that the @StateDept can protect the American people. .”

Rubio defended the move, saying the US should not bring in people who engage in “negative and destructive behaviour.” He confirmed in an X post that visa revocations have already begun, and further reviews are expected as part of a wider crackdown following Kirk’s assassination. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: Charlie Kirkcharlie kirk assasinationmarco rubio

