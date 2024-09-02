President Zelenskyy Asks West To Enable Long-Range Strikes And Increase Military Aid

Prime Minister Schoof reaffirmed the Netherlands' commitment to ongoing support, stating, "We will keep providing air defense equipment, and F-16s, and funding for munitions." He also confirmed that the Netherlands will contribute around 200 million euros ($221.4 million) to repair energy infrastructure and for humanitarian aid.

In a crucial update on the Ukraine conflict, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Western allies on Monday to not only approve the use of their weapons for deeper strikes into Russian territory but also to increase the supply of such arms to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy’s appeal for enhanced military support comes as Russian airstrikes intensify, targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure, residential areas, and other key installations.

After meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Hendrikus Schoof in Zaporizhzhia, Zelenskyy expressed increased optimism about potentially receiving authorization for deeper strikes into Russia. However, he stressed that mere permission is inadequate.

“For today, only to allow – is also not enough,” Zelenskyy said. “We didn’t get everything we would like to use,” he added, pointing out that some previously promised supplies have yet to arrive. He also mentioned discussions with Schoof about bolstering Ukraine’s air defenses and hinted at “some ideas” for expanding the fleet of F-16 jets donated by allies, one of which was lost in a recent crash in Ukraine.

Dutch Commitment and Aid

Prime Minister Schoof reaffirmed the Netherlands’ commitment to ongoing support, stating, “We will keep providing air defense equipment, and F-16s, and funding for munitions.” He also confirmed that the Netherlands will contribute around 200 million euros ($221.4 million) to repair energy infrastructure and for humanitarian aid.

The Dutch foreign ministry announced that the Netherlands will deliver refurbished gas turbines worth 29.5 million euros and allocate 45 million euros for energy infrastructure repairs. This is part of a 400-million-euro support fund pledged earlier this year.

On the battlefield, Zelenskyy reported that Ukraine’s cross-border operation into Russia’s Kursk region is progressing “according to the plan.” He suggested that this operation could help reduce pressure on the Pokrovsk front in eastern Ukraine, where Russian advances have recently intensified.

