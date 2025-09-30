LIVE TV
Home > World > PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times – September 30

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 30, 2025 07:45:02 IST

Sept 30 (Reuters) – The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines – Video games maker Electronic Arts strikes $55 billion deal to go private – YouTube pays $24.5 million to settle Trump censorship lawsuit – AstraZeneca to elevate New York listing in blow to London – Charlie Javice sentenced to 7 years in prison for JPMorgan fraud Overview – Videogame publisher Electronic Arts has agreed to be taken private by a consortium that included private equity firm Silver Lake, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and Affinity Partners for $55 billion. – Alphabet-owned YouTube has agreed to pay $24.5 million to settle a lawsuit that U.S. President Donald Trump brought against the company over the suspension of his account following the January 2021 U.S. Capitol riots. – AstraZeneca laid out plans to switch to a direct listing of its shares in the United States, as the drugmaker seeks to maximise gains from a booming U.S. stock market, even as it said it was not exiting London. – Charlie Javice, the entrepreneur convicted for defrauding JPMorgan Chase into buying her college financial aid startup Frank for $175 million, was sentenced to just over seven years in prison. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 30, 2025 7:45 AM IST
