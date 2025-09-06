LIVE TV
Home > World > Pro-government militias blamed for two killings in Balochistan

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 6, 2025 18:33:08 IST

Balochistan [Pakistan] September 6 (ANI): Two individuals were reportedly shot dead in separate incidents in the Mand area of Kech district on Saturday, in what local sources describe as targeted attacks carried out by members of pro-government militias, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, the first victim, identified as Mulla Bahram, was gunned down by unidentified armed men in Mand.

Later the same day, another youth named Izhar, son of Mujeeb and a resident of the same area, was shot inside his shop in Soro. Despite efforts to save him, Izhar succumbed to his injuries due to the lack of medical facilities in the region.

Eyewitnesses said that both attacks were allegedly carried out by members of locally known “death squads”, armed groups widely believed to operate with the support of the Pakistani military.

These groups have frequently been accused of grave human rights violations, including kidnappings for ransom, enforced disappearances, targeted killings, and the suppression of political activists, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

Local observers and residents claim these militias act with impunity, functioning as unofficial enforcers tasked with eliminating dissent in Balochistan.

The groups are said to have been given free rein in many areas in return for their loyalty to state objectives, according to The Balochistan Post.

In addition to the violence, residents of Mand expressed deep frustration over the absence of basic healthcare services. The town reportedly has no functioning hospital, forcing critical patients to travel over 110 kilometres to Turbat on poorly maintained roads.

Locals believe Izhar could have survived had timely medical care been available nearby, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

The ongoing instability, combined with systematic neglect of infrastructure and healthcare, has deepened public resentment in the region. Human rights organisations have repeatedly called for independent investigations into such incidents and for an end to the militarisation of civilian areas. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: attacksbalochistankech-districtpakistan

QUICK LINKS