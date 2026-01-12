LIVE TV
Home > World > Pro-Regime Rallies Sweep Iran With 'Death To America' Chants, Khamenei Gov Blames Mossad 'Terrorists' For Violence As Death Toll Exceeds 540

Pro-Regime Rallies Sweep Iran With 'Death To America' Chants, Khamenei Gov Blames Mossad 'Terrorists' For Violence As Death Toll Exceeds 540

Iran witnessed large pro-government rallies across multiple cities, including Tehran, as tens of thousands denounced recent anti-regime protests as “terrorism” and foreign-backed unrest. Authorities blamed the violence on external actors, with Iran’s foreign minister alleging links to Mossad, amid reports of hundreds killed and thousands arrested during weeks of unrest.

Pro-regime rallies were held across Iran, where people chanted anti-America and anti-Israel slogans. (Image: X)
Pro-regime rallies were held across Iran, where people chanted anti-America and anti-Israel slogans. (Image: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 12, 2026 16:10:15 IST

Pro-Regime Rallies Sweep Iran With ‘Death To America’ Chants, Khamenei Gov Blames Mossad ‘Terrorists’ For Violence As Death Toll Exceeds 540

Large-scale pro-Iran demonstrations were held across several cities and provinces, including Tehran, in the Islamic Republic on Monday, as tens of thousands of people took to the streets to express support for the nation and denounce what authorities described as armed acts of “terrorism” by protestors who took to the streets against the current regime, Iranian state broadcaster Press TV reported.

According to the Iranian state broadcaster, demonstrations took place in several areas, including the Azerbaijan province and the central city of Arak, with visuals from the province showing massive crowds participating in rallies, waving national flags and chanting slogans in support of Iran, while condemning the recent violence and organised unrest that has gripped the country for the past 15 days.

Similar scenes were reported from Arak, where large numbers of demonstrators gathered for what were described as pro-Iran, anti-terror protests several slogans such as “Death to America” were raised.

Nationwide rallies held in support of government

According to Press TV, the nationwide rallies were organised to reject foreign-backed unrest and oppose what officials have called attempts to turn protests into violence. This development comes days after the Islamic Republic witnessed anti-government rallies driven by soaring inflation, economic hardship and mounting public anger over governance.

At least 544 people have been killed, and more than 10,681 individuals arrested and transferred to prisons amid protests in Iran during the unrest, according to the Human Rights News Agency. 

Iran’s FM says Mossad terrorists behind violence

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said that there was clear evidence “linking this deadly violence to Mossad terrorists,” as reported by Press TV.

The Foreign Minister was referring to a post by former US State Secretary and CIA Director Mike Pompeo, who in a post on X on January 2 said, “The Iranian regime is in trouble. Bringing in mercenaries is its last best hope. Riots in dozens of cities and the Basij under siege – Mashhad, Tehran, Zahedan. Next stop: Baluchistan. 47 years of this regime; POTUS 47. Coincidence?” he further added,  “Happy New Year to every Iranian in the streets. Also, to every Mossad agent walking beside them,” his post added.

His reference to “Mossad agent walking beside” the protestors had sparked speculation that the anti-government unrest might be foreign-backed, particularly by the US and Israel, to overthrow the Khamenei regime, which has been in power since 1979. 

(With Inputs from ANI)

First published on: Jan 12, 2026 4:07 PM IST
Pro-Regime Rallies Sweep Iran With ‘Death To America’ Chants, Khamenei Gov Blames Mossad ‘Terrorists’ For Violence As Death Toll Exceeds 540

QUICK LINKS