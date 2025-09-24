LIVE TV
Home > World > Protesters rally outside UN in New York against Iran ahead of President Pezeshkian's General Assembly address

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 24, 2025 18:59:08 IST

New York [US], September 24 (ANI): Protesters opposing Iran’s government gathered outside the United Nations Headquarters in New York on Wednesday, ahead of President Masoud Pezeshkian’s address at the General Assembly.

The demonstrations came a day after the General Assembly session opened on Tuesday, as world leaders convened at the UN Headquarters in New York. Protesters staged anti-Iran rallies, voicing dissent against the government.

President Masoud Pezeshkian is set to join the debate as Tehran declared it would halt cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency after sanctions imposed by the UN Security Council.

The move followed Pezeshkian’s approval of a law on July 2 to suspend cooperation with the IAEA, Press TV reported. He had officially communicated the law mandating the government to suspend cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog, after it was approved during a public session of Iran’s Parliament on June 25.

According to Press TV, the resolution cited violations of Iran’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity by Israel and the United States regarding the country’s peaceful nuclear facilities. On that basis, the Iranian government had been obligated to immediately suspend all cooperation with the IAEA.

As per the resolution, IAEA inspectors had not been allowed to enter Iran until the security of its nuclear facilities was ensured and the peaceful nuclear activities were guaranteed, subject to the approval of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

Earlier, Iran’s parliament speaker, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, had criticised the IAEA for failing to condemn US strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Iran had also contemplated imposing a ban on the entry of IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, who faced criticism for facilitating the actions of Israel and the US against Iran, according to Press TV. Based on Grossi’s reports, the IAEA Board of Governors had passed an anti-Iran resolution days before Israel’s strikes in Iran.

That resolution, proposed by the UK, France, and Germany and backed by the US, had prompted strong condemnations from Tehran. In response, Iran announced the construction of a new nuclear facility and the upgrading of centrifuges to an advanced level at the Fordow enrichment plant, Press TV reported.

The tensions escalated further when, on June 22, the US carried out strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities — Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan. According to the report, Grossi had not condemned the US action and faced criticism from Iranian officials. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: anti-iran-protestsiaeainternational atomic energy agencyiranian presidentmasoud pezeshkiannew yorktehranUNGAunited-nations-general-assembly

Protesters rally outside UN in New York against Iran ahead of President Pezeshkian's General Assembly address

