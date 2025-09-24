LIVE TV
Home > World > PTI founder Imran appears via WhatsApp in GHQ attack case, lawyers boycott hearing over connectivity issues

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 24, 2025 05:13:06 IST

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], September 24 (ANI): An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Rawalpindi on Tuesday heard the case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan in connection with the attack on the General Headquarters (GHQ) on May 9, 2023. The attack followed his arrest, which had triggered violent protests across the country, resulting in the torching and vandalism of state buildings and military installations.

According to Dawn, Imran Khan attended the hearing through a WhatsApp video call after the court dismissed his request for a physical appearance last week.

However, the hearing was marred by technical difficulties. Imran’s lawyers, Salman Akram Raja and Faisal Malik, sought permission from Judge Amjad Ali Shah to communicate directly with the former premier during the call. Yet, due to disruptions in Imran’s voice and a blurred video feed, his lawyers decided to boycott the proceedings, deeming the trial “unfair.”

Despite the interruptions, the court proceeded to record the statements of eight witnesses, including officials from the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority, the Federal Investigation Agency, and the Pakistan Information Department, Dawan reported.

In response, PTI’s legal team rejected the recording of witness statements under these conditions. The court subsequently adjourned the hearing and summoned additional witnesses for September 27.

Imran Khan was indicted in the case on December 5, 2023. The PTI founder, who has been incarcerated in Adiala Jail since August 2023, was arrested in January 2024 by Rawalpindi police for his involvement in the May 9 protests.

Speaking to the media after the boycott, lawyer Salman Akram Raja raised serious concerns over the fairness of the trial. “A mobile phone was placed before Khan sahib in jail, on which a video call was made. On this side, the judge received the call on a phone he had,” he said. Raja added that during the call, Imran could not hear what was being said in court, and those present in the courtroom could not hear him.

“Then obviously, Khan sahib is unaware of the testimonies being recorded,” he said.

Raja further shared that they had requested the judge to allow them to speak with Imran, but the judge cited a weak connection. “The judge said that [we] were unable to talk [to Imran] because the link was very weak.”

He also highlighted that they had the right to talk to Imran alone. “But this right, too, was denied,” he added.

Dawn further reported that Raja had prepared an application, which lawyer Faisal Malik would submit to the court.

“And we have conveyed to the court that it is not possible for us to remain a part of this process. There should be an open trial and the accused should be given the chance to talk to his lawyers,” he asserted.

In addition, they had also filed a plea against the proceedings with the Lahore High Court’s Rawalpindi bench, Dawn reported. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

