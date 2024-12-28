Russian President Vladimir Putin extended an apology to Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Saturday for what the Kremlin described as a “tragic incident” involving an Azerbaijan Airlines plane.

Russian President Vladimir Putin extended an apology to Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Saturday for what the Kremlin described as a “tragic incident” involving an Azerbaijan Airlines plane. The plane, which crashed in Kazakhstan on December 25, was in Russian airspace when the incident occurred.

Details of the Azebaijan Plane Crash and Putin’s Apology

The Kremlin reported that the crash happened as the Azerbaijan Airlines flight was attempting to land in Grozny. At the time, Ukraine’s drones were attacking Russian territory, and Russian air defense forces were actively defending against these attacks. Putin’s conversation with President Aliyev focused on this sequence of events.

“During this time, Grozny, (the town of) Mozdok, and Vladikavkaz were being attacked by Ukrainian combat drones, and Russian air defense was repelling these attacks,” the Kremlin statement explained. However, the Kremlin did not specify if Russian air defenses had hit the plane.

Azerbaijan’s Response: External Interference Suspected

In response to the phone call, Azerbaijan’s presidency released a statement detailing their concerns about the crash. President Ilham Aliyev pointed out that the plane had been subjected to “external physical and technical interference” while flying over Russian airspace. This interference, according to Aliyev, led to a complete loss of control of the aircraft.

The statement highlighted the severity of the situation, noting that there were multiple holes in the plane’s fuselage. In addition, passengers and crew members were injured due to foreign particles penetrating the cabin mid-flight. The statement also referenced testimonies from surviving flight attendants and passengers, which supported the claim of external interference.

Ukraine’s President Calls for Investigation into Azerbaijan Flight Crash

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also commented on the crash, offering his condolences to President Aliyev. He expressed concern about the circumstances surrounding the crash and called for a full investigation to uncover the truth behind the incident.

Zelenskyy wrote on social media platform X, “The key priority now is a thorough investigation to provide answers to all questions about what really happened. Russia must provide clear explanations and stop spreading disinformation.”

The crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines flight has raised questions about the involvement of external forces and has prompted calls for transparency in the investigation from multiple leaders, including Zelenskyy and Aliyev.