Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, October 18, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Putin Declares BRICS As Future Engine Of Global Economic Expansion

Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized that BRICS nations are poised to dominate global economic growth, surpassing the G7 in GDP, and will play a crucial role in shaping the future global economy.

Putin Declares BRICS As Future Engine Of Global Economic Expansion

The BRICS nations, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, have surpassed the combined Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the G7 nations, with their collective GDP exceeding $60 trillion. Russian President Vladimir Putin highlighted this development while addressing the BRICS Business Forum in Moscow on Friday. Putin emphasized that BRICS countries are now the primary drivers of global economic growth and will continue to play a significant role in shaping the global economy.

Putin noted that the BRICS countries’ GDP now exceeds that of the G7, a significant shift in the global economic landscape. According to Putin, in 1992, the G7 nations accounted for 45.5% of global GDP, while BRICS countries represented just 16.7%. Fast forward to 2023, and the tables have turned: BRICS nations now account for 37.4% of global GDP, while the G7’s share has shrunk to 29.3%. “The gap is widening, and it will continue to do so. This is inevitable,” Putin said during his address, as cited by Russian state media TASS.

Driving Global Growth

Putin reiterated that BRICS countries are essential to the global economy’s growth trajectory. “In recent decades, over 40% of global GDP growth has come from BRICS countries,” he stated, further highlighting that BRICS economies are projected to grow by 4% this year, significantly higher than the 1.7% growth forecast for G7 countries. Global economic growth is expected to average 3.2%, making BRICS a crucial player in driving the world economy forward.

In addition to GDP growth, Putin emphasized BRICS’ dominant position in several critical global markets. BRICS countries are responsible for around a quarter of global exports, and their companies lead key sectors such as energy, metals, and food—resources vital for sustainable development. This dominance ensures that BRICS remains a cornerstone of global trade and economic stability.

Upcoming BRICS Summit

Putin’s comments come ahead of the upcoming BRICS Summit, scheduled to take place in Kazan from October 22 to 24. The summit will gather leaders from the BRICS nations, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will attend the event at Putin’s invitation. The summit is expected to further strengthen the BRICS alliance and discuss strategies for enhancing socio-economic growth across member nations.

A Growing Influence

BRICS was initially formed in 2006 during a meeting of Russia, India, and China on the margins of the G8 Outreach Summit in St. Petersburg. The group was formalized in 2009 with the inclusion of Brazil and held its first summit in Yekaterinburg, Russia. South Africa joined the group in 2010, expanding its influence. Most recently, in 2024, BRICS added Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates to its ranks, signaling its growing importance on the global stage.

MUST READ | China Launches Major Survey To Uncover Childbearing Concerns

Filed under

BRICS summit Latest world news vladimir putin World news
Advertisement

Also Read

IND vs NZ: Kohli’s Late Wicket Thwarts India’s Miracle Chase In Benguluru Test

IND vs NZ: Kohli’s Late Wicket Thwarts India’s Miracle Chase In Benguluru Test

Preception Of Hindi Language In Tamil Nadu Is Changing: Governor RN Ravi

Preception Of Hindi Language In Tamil Nadu Is Changing: Governor RN Ravi

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

‘Another Conspiracy Fails’ – AAP Celebrates Bail Grant For Satyendar Jain

‘Another Conspiracy Fails’ – AAP Celebrates Bail Grant For Satyendar Jain

Heroic Police Dog Helps Recover ₹1.07 Crore Stolen From Farmer’s House In Gujarat

Heroic Police Dog Helps Recover ₹1.07 Crore Stolen From Farmer’s House In Gujarat

Entertainment

Disney Reveals ‘Prince Charming’ Film With Acclaimed Director Paul King At The Helm!

Disney Reveals ‘Prince Charming’ Film With Acclaimed Director Paul King At The Helm!

What Role Will Josh Brolin Play In Edgar Wright’s The Running Man?

What Role Will Josh Brolin Play In Edgar Wright’s The Running Man?

Ozzy Osbourne’s Guitarist Jake E Lee Reveals He Was Shot Three Times: Tired, But I Feel Very Lucky

Ozzy Osbourne’s Guitarist Jake E Lee Reveals He Was Shot Three Times: Tired, But I

Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘King’: Is It a Remake of the 1994 French Classic?

Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘King’: Is It a Remake of the 1994 French Classic?

Baahubali 3 in the Works? Producer Hints at New Installment in Iconic Franchise

Baahubali 3 in the Works? Producer Hints at New Installment in Iconic Franchise

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

How Can Ghee Help You Enjoy Guilt-Free Munchies This Diwali?

How Can Ghee Help You Enjoy Guilt-Free Munchies This Diwali?

Why Is Trichy’s Ucchi Pillaiyar Temple a Must-Visit for Pilgrims?

Why Is Trichy’s Ucchi Pillaiyar Temple a Must-Visit for Pilgrims?

Warning ! Fake Potatoes Being Sold In Market, Check Updates

Warning ! Fake Potatoes Being Sold In Market, Check Updates

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox