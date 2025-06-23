Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
arrowhead emergency 1975 gandhi guru meet adani annual shareholders meeting flights suspended ceasefire arrowhead emergency 1975 gandhi guru meet adani annual shareholders meeting flights suspended ceasefire arrowhead emergency 1975 gandhi guru meet adani annual shareholders meeting flights suspended ceasefire arrowhead emergency 1975 gandhi guru meet adani annual shareholders meeting flights suspended ceasefire
Live TV
TRENDING |
arrowhead emergency 1975 gandhi guru meet adani annual shareholders meeting flights suspended ceasefire arrowhead emergency 1975 gandhi guru meet adani annual shareholders meeting flights suspended ceasefire arrowhead emergency 1975 gandhi guru meet adani annual shareholders meeting flights suspended ceasefire arrowhead emergency 1975 gandhi guru meet adani annual shareholders meeting flights suspended ceasefire
Home > World > Putin Says Russia Assisting Iranian People Amid Escalating Tensions

Putin Says Russia Assisting Iranian People Amid Escalating Tensions

As tensions in the Middle East intensify, Russian President Vladimir Putin affirmed Moscow’s support for the Iranian people, while Russia's top diplomats slammed the United States for its recent military strikes. At an emergency UN Security Council session, Russia warned that U.S. actions risk triggering a catastrophic regional conflict and even a global nuclear crisis.

Vladimir Putin
Putin Says Russia Assisting Iranian People Amid Escalating Tensions (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: June 24, 2025 01:26:46 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow is making efforts to assist the Iranian people. His remarks came during a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Putin Reaffirms Russia’s Support for Iranian People

According to a report by Russian news agency TASS, President Putin stated, “We have long-standing, good, reliable relations with Iran. For our part, we are making efforts to provide assistance to the Iranian people.”
Earlier, echoing this position, Russia’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzia, sharply criticised the United States for its recent military strikes on Iran, accusing Washington of opening a “Pandora’s box” with potentially catastrophic consequences for global security. The remarks underscore Moscow’s deepening concern over rising tensions in the region and its vocal opposition to Western military actions targeting its allies.

Russia Condemns US Strikes at UN Security Council

His remarks came during an emergency special session of the Security Council at UN Headquarters in New York on Sunday (local time).

Speaking under the agenda item “threats to international peace and security”, Nebenzia condemned the US-led strikes targeting Iran’s nuclear sites as “irresponsible, dangerous, and provocative,” amid escalating tensions between the Islamic Republic and Israel.

“Washington reasserted that to further the interests of its Israeli ally, it’s prepared not only to turn a blind eye to the killings of tens of thousands of Palestinian women, children and older persons but also to gamble with the safety and well-being of humanity as a whole. Through their actions, the US has opened a Pandora’s box; no one knows what new catastrophes and suffering it will bring,” he noted.

Moscow Warns of Catastrophic Global Fallout

The Russian envoy reiterated Moscow’s repeated offers to mediate a peaceful solution to the Iranian nuclear issue, which he said were ignored by the US.

He warned that the US leadership holds full responsibility for the targeted strikes on Iran and the consequences they may unleash.

“We insisted insistently and offered our US colleagues our mediation services so as to find a peaceful, mutually agreeable solution surrounding the Iranian nuclear program, yet our US colleagues are clearly not interested in diplomacy,” Nebenzia said.

“Today responsibility for this falls squarely on the shoulders of the US leadership unless we stop the escalation, the Middle East will find itself on the verge of a large-scale conflict with unpredictable consequences for the entire international security system, plus the entire world might end up on the verge of a nuclear disaster,” he added.

Call for Diplomacy and Restraint From All Sides

Nebenzia also called for an immediate halt to aggressive actions by both Israel and the US, urging all sides to exercise restraint and return to diplomacy.

“We call for an immediate cessation of aggressive actions by Israel and the US, restraint on the part of all parties and a return into the fold of international diplomacy and the negotiations process,” he stated.

Missile Exchanges Mark Dangerous Escalation in Region

The remarks come amid the escalating conflict in the region following the US-led Operation Midnight Hammer, which targeted three key nuclear sites in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

Iran launched a wave of missiles targeting US military installations in Qatar and Iraq on Monday, marking a serious escalation in regional hostilities. One of the primary targets included Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest US military facility in the region. According to a CNN report, the missile attack followed US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities early Sunday morning. Two US officials confirmed to CNN that American defense systems tracked multiple missiles launched from Iran. The incident signals rising tensions between Tehran and Washington, with the international community watching developments closely.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Israel vs Iran War Live Updates: US Confirms Iran Missile Strike On Qatar Military Base

Tags: iranisraelrussiaus
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

CCTV DVR Seized From Indore As Shillong Police Deepen Probe Into Raja Raghuvanshi Murder
Another Murder Horror: Newlywed Woman Kills Husband Within A Month Of Marriage
How Indira Gandhi’s Conviction Triggered The 1975 Emergency
‘Governance Has Collapsed Under Congress’: Karnataka MLA Raju Kage Threatens To Quit Over Development Delays
Google Launches AI Mode In India For Advanced Search Experience
Emergency 1975: A Timeline Of Events Of The 21 Months That Changed India
Former MP Anant kumar Hegde, His Gunman Booked In Road Rage Case In Karnataka
‘India’s Best Chapters Are Just Beginning’: PM Modi On 100 Years Of Gandhi-Guru Meet
‘The Day Democracy Paused’: 50 Years Since India’s Emergency Began, What Are Some Commonly Asked Questions
Gautam Adani Clarifies: No One From Group Charged By US Department Of Justice

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?