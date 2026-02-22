LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
Home > World > Putin’s Revenge? Russia Hits Ukraine With Missiles And Drones As Energy Grid Targeted; One Killed, Several Homes Damaged

Putin’s Revenge? Russia Hits Ukraine With Missiles And Drones As Energy Grid Targeted; One Killed, Several Homes Damaged

Russia fires missiles and drones at Ukraine, targeting energy grid; one killed as Kyiv downs most aerial threats.

Russia fires missiles and drones at Ukraine. (Photo: X/@TheBigBossPutin)
Russia fires missiles and drones at Ukraine. (Photo: X/@TheBigBossPutin)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 22, 2026 17:15:47 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Putin’s Revenge? Russia Hits Ukraine With Missiles And Drones As Energy Grid Targeted; One Killed, Several Homes Damaged

Russia launched 50 missiles and 297 drones in overnight strikes on Ukraine, targeting key energy infrastructure and residential areas, according to Ukraine’s air force. Air defence systems intercepted or neutralised 33 missiles and 274 drones, limiting the overall damage. 

However, at least one person was killed and several homes were damaged in the attacks, which involved ballistic and cruise missiles along with strike drones, Ukrainian military and local officials said.

The overnight strikes hit Kyiv and the region around the capital, the Black Sea port of Odesa and central Ukraine, they said.

You Might Be Interested In

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on X that the strikes also targeted the Dnipro, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Poltava and Sumy regions.

The main target of the attack was the energy sector, but residential buildings and railway were also damaged, he noted.

“Moscow continues to invest in strikes more than in diplomacy,” Zelenskiy said, adding that this week alone, Russia launched more than 1,300 drones, more than 1,400 guided aerial bombs and 96 missiles against Ukraine.

There was no immediate comment from Russia.

NEAR-DAILY ATTACKS ON ENERGY SYSTEM

The U.S. has been trying to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, but progress has been halting, with Russia demanding Ukraine withdraw from parts of the eastern Donbas region it still controls, an idea Kyiv has rejected.

Their most recent talks, in Geneva on February 17 and 18, did not produce a breakthrough.

At least one person was killed and another five were wounded in the Kyiv region, with damage reported in five districts where more than a dozen houses were damaged, regional Governor Mykola Kalashnyk said on the Telegram messaging app.

Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper wrote on Telegram that a nighttime drone attack on the energy infrastructure of the region caused fires that had been extinguished.

The Ukrainian air force said that Russia had launched 50 missiles and 297 drones in overnight attacks and air defence units shot down or neutralised 33 missiles and 274 drones.

“This terror cannot be normalised; it must be stopped. Russia cannot wag the world, just as the tail cannot wag the dog,” Ukrainian foreign minister Andrii Sybiha said on X, calling on the international community to impose tough sanctions against the Kremlin.

Russia attacks the Ukrainian energy system almost daily, striking thermal power plants and electrical substations.

Attacks on power stations, the energy transmission system and the gas sector are important elements of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine launched by Russia in February 2022.

Moscow denies targeting civilians but says Ukraine‘s civil infrastructure is a legitimate target because striking it can reduce Kyiv’s ability to wage war. Kyiv says the aim is to harm civilians and break the country’s will.

(With Reuters Inputs)

ALSO READ: ‘It Would Be Fine If They Took It All…’ Trump-Appointed Ambassador Mike Huckabee Sparks Outcry After Controversial Middle East Comments, 14 Arab Nations Fire Back

First published on: Feb 22, 2026 5:14 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: kyivputinRussia missile attackrussia-ukraine warukraineUkraine drone strike

RELATED News

Bacha Bazi: Boys Dressed As Girls, Forced To Dance, And Abused In Pakistan And Taliban-Ruled Afghanistan

Amid War Fear, India Urges Citizens To ‘Leave Iran’ Immediately As Tehran‑Washington Tension Heats Up, Issues Emergency Contact Numbers

US To Stop Collecting Illegal Trump Tariffs After Big Supreme Court Ruling – Will Donald Trump Face $175 Billion Refund Fallout After Major Policy Blow?

NYC Travel Ban: Zohran Mamdani Declares State Of Emergency As Monster Blizzard Hits New York City, ‘Worst Is Yet To Come’ Warning Issued

FBI Director Kash Patel Drinks Beer, Bangs Table, Parties In Locker Room, Viral Video Sparks Fresh Controversy

LATEST NEWS

Kara Braxton, Pillar of the Detroit Shock Dynasty, Dies at 43

GTA 6 India Prices Surface Online Ahead Of 2026 Launch, Fresh Retail Listings Spark Buzz Amid Ongoing Release Delays

Holika Dahan 2026: Sacred Bonfires To Blaze Across India On March 2 Or 3? Puja Rituals, Significance And Everything You Need To Know

T20 World Cup 2026: Will Sanju Samson Adopt Virat Kohli-Style Anchor Role After India’s Batting Collapse vs South Africa?

Celebration Turns Chaotic: IAF Personnel, Father Assaulted After Objecting To Drinking In UP Wedding Procession | WATCH Viral Video

Inside Vijay Deverakonda’s ₹70 Crore Empire: A Look at His Net Worth, Luxury Cars, and Lavish Lifestyle

Agra Fort Hosts Historic Shivrajyotsav 2026 Honouring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s 396th Jayanti; Vinod Patil Present

Gurugram Shocker: Woman Brutally Thrashes, Abuses Boyfriend On Busy Road, Viral Meltdown Leaves Bystanders Stunned

Is This The Time To Buy ITC Shares? Stock Set To Stabilize After Three-Month Slump Amid Cigarette Price Hikes FMCG Growth

NEET MDS 2026 Online Registration to Begin Shortly, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Putin’s Revenge? Russia Hits Ukraine With Missiles And Drones As Energy Grid Targeted; One Killed, Several Homes Damaged

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Putin’s Revenge? Russia Hits Ukraine With Missiles And Drones As Energy Grid Targeted; One Killed, Several Homes Damaged

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Putin’s Revenge? Russia Hits Ukraine With Missiles And Drones As Energy Grid Targeted; One Killed, Several Homes Damaged
Putin’s Revenge? Russia Hits Ukraine With Missiles And Drones As Energy Grid Targeted; One Killed, Several Homes Damaged
Putin’s Revenge? Russia Hits Ukraine With Missiles And Drones As Energy Grid Targeted; One Killed, Several Homes Damaged
Putin’s Revenge? Russia Hits Ukraine With Missiles And Drones As Energy Grid Targeted; One Killed, Several Homes Damaged

QUICK LINKS