Qatar PM Secures Iran's Approval For Israel Ceasefire After Trump Call

Qatar PM Secures Iran’s Approval For Israel Ceasefire After Trump Call

In a critical diplomatic move, Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani helped secure Iran’s approval for a US-backed ceasefire with Israel, according to Reuters. The agreement followed a call between Prime Minister Al Thani and senior Iranian officials, taking place just hours after Iran launched missile strikes on US bases in Qatar and Iraq.

Qatar PM Secures Iran's Approval for Israel Ceasefire After Trump Call (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: June 24, 2025 06:25:39 IST

Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani secured Iran’s approval for a US-proposed ceasefire in the conflict with Israel, Reuters reported, quoting an official briefed on the negotiations.

PM Al Thani obtained Tehran’s agreement during a phone call with Iranian officials, Reuters reported.

US Requested Qatar’s Help After Israel Accepted the Deal

The conversation followed US President Donald Trump’s communication with Qatar’s Emir, in which Trump informed him that Israel had accepted the ceasefire proposal and requested Doha’s assistance in convincing Tehran to agree to the deal, as reported by Reuters.

The high-level discussion took place hours after Iran’s missile strikes on US military installations in Qatar and Iraq earlier on Monday (local time).

Trump Announces 24-Hour Phased Ceasefire on Social Media

Soon after these developments, Trump announced in a post on Truth Social that Israel and Iran had agreed to what he called a “complete and total” ceasefire, stating that it would take effect in approximately six hours.

“CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERYONE! It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED!” he wrote.

Iran to Begin Ceasefire, Israel to Follow

According to Trump, Iran will initiate the ceasefire first, followed by Israel, resulting in a complete cessation of hostilities within the next 24 hours. He also urged both countries to remain “peaceful and respectful” during the overlapping ceasefire windows.

“Officially, Iran will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 24th Hour, an Official END to THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the World. During each CEASEFIRE, the other side will remain PEACEFUL and RESPECTFUL,” he stated.

Trump Praises the Effort, Celebrates End of War

“On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, ‘THE 12 DAY WAR.’ This is a War that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn’t, and never will!” he said.

“God bless Israel, God bless Iran, God bless the Middle East, God bless the United States of America, and GOD BLESS THE WORLD!” Trump added.

Conflict Timeline: From Israeli Strikes to US-Iran Escalation

The conflict began on June 13 when Israel launched a massive airstrike on Iranian military and nuclear sites, codenamed Operation Rising Lion. In retaliation, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) initiated a large-scale drone and missile campaign called Operation True Promise 3, targeting Israeli fighter jet fuel production facilities and energy supply centres.

Tensions escalated further after the US conducted precision airstrikes early Sunday morning on three key Iranian nuclear facilities under Operation Midnight Hammer.

Iran retaliated by launching multiple missiles at US military installations in Qatar and Iraq, including the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar-the largest US military base in the region, CNN reported.

(With Inputs From ANI)

