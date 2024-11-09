Qatar Pulls Out As Key Mediator For Gaza Ceasefire

Qatar has withdrawn from its role as a mediator in Gaza ceasefire negotiations and plans to expel Hamas leaders from Doha.

Qatar has stepped away from its position as a key mediator in the negotiations on the ceasefire and prisoner release deal between Hamas and Israel.

This comes months after both Israel and Hamas have shown ‘lack of progress’ toward achieving a peaceful resolution in the Gaza conflict through any negotiations.

According to news agencies, including AFP, Reuters, and the Associated Press, sources close to the situation reported Doha is frustrated with the deadlock described as “no honest willingness” on part of the both the parties, Hamas and Israel, to reach a ceasefire deal.

“Qatar will cease its efforts to broker a Gaza ceasefire agreement until Hamas and Israel will show willingness to return to the negotiating table,” said a diplomatic official speaking anonymously to Reuters.

Pressure From US Officials

According to reports, Washington has told the Qatari authorities that the continued presence of Hamas’ political office at Doha is not acceptable as Palestinian have rejected fresh proposals for an end to the war in Gaza.

US officials claims that Hamas political office, open in Doha since 2012, “no longer serves its purpose” as officials claim there is an impasse in the negotiations.

Qatar As A Mediator

Qatar had been a a mediator for peace talks between Israel and Hamas for a long time. It has used its diplomatic means to push toward dialogue and the brokerage of various truces. Its efforts were initially backed by the Obama administration as a good intermediary because of its open communication with Hamas.

Ever since then, Qatar, alongside Egypt and the United States, has been at the front line when it comes to attempting mediation of ceasefires during times of escalated conflict in Gaza.

The actual breakdown in the negotiations, however, is indicative of increasing skepticism within Doha about the efficacy of its role as a mediator.

Qatar Conditions on Re-engagement

Qatar has however put forward certain conditions, stating that it is willing to come back for mediation once both Israel and Hamas are .

“The Qataris informed both parties, Israelis and Hamas, that unless there is a good faith in the negotiation process, they cannot continue to mediate,” an anonymous official of the country said to AFP.

Qatar is prepared to return to the negotiating table again only if it feels there is a “serious political willingness” from both sides. Unless this happens, the Gulf nation appears ready to forever freeze its efforts, a shift in diplomatic policy of quite dazzling proportions .

There is already volatile circumstance in Gaza and since the surprise attack launched by Hamas against Israel on October 7, 2023, which killed around 1,200 people and kidnapped more than 250 others. Since then many efforts toward a ceasefire agreement were made but have failed.

This step from Qatar may further influence other diplomatic efforts in the immediate future, depending on if such steps are followed by any other regional actor, like Egypt.

ALSO READ: Qatar Agrees To Expel Hamas Leaders Out Of Doha At U.S. Request