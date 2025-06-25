Qatar Strongly Condemns Iran For Violating Sovereignty And Airspace, Summons Envoy

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar had summoned the Ambassador of Iran to Qatar, Ali Salehabadi, to reiterate the former’s condemnation of the recent attack on the Al-Udeid Air Base by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard earlier on Monday.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry, in a strongly worded statement on Tuesday, described the attack as a “blatant violation” of Qatar’s sovereignty and airspace, as well as a breach of international law and the United Nations Charter, reserving the right to respond in accordance with international norms.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned on Tuesday HE Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the State of Qatar Ali Salehabadi and reiterated the State of Qatar’s strong condemnation of the attack on Al-Udeid Air Base by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, considering it a blatant violation of its sovereignty and airspace, as well as of international law and the United Nations Charter. It also affirmed that the State of Qatar reserves the right to respond to this flagrant violation in accordance with international law,” the statement read.

Violation Seen as Breach of Diplomatic Trust

The Qatari Minister for Foreign Affairs, Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, during the meeting with the Iranian Envoy, emphasised the “inconsistency” of the violation with the principles of good neighbourliness and the longstanding close relations between Qatar and Iran.

“HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi affirmed to the Iranian Ambassador that this violation is completely inconsistent with the principle of good neighbourliness and the close relations that exist between the State of Qatar and the Islamic Republic of Iran-especially considering that Qatar has always advocated for dialogue with Iran and has made considerable diplomatic efforts in this regard,” the statement added.

Call for Diplomatic Dialogue and De-escalation

Al Muraikhi also stressed the urgent need to return to dialogue and diplomatic channels to resolve disputes and prevent further escalation.

“HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs also emphasised the urgent need to immediately return to dialogue and diplomatic channels to resolve disputes and outstanding issues, avoid escalation, and halt military operations in an effort to promote regional and international stability,” the Ministry stated.

Incident Tied to Broader US-Iran-Israel Tensions

The summoning of the Iranian Ambassador followed US President Donald Trump announcing a ceasefire agreement between Iran and Israel, after the Islamic Republic launched multiple missiles targeting US military installations in Qatar and Iraq, including Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest US military installation in the region.

Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani played a key role in securing Iran’s approval for the US-proposed ceasefire in the conflict with Israel, with Al Thani obtaining Tehran’s agreement during a phone call with Iranian officials, as reported by Reuters, quoting an official briefed on the negotiation.

Ceasefire Wobbles Amid Escalating Hostilities

Al Thani’s conversation followed Trump’s communication with Qatar’s Emir, in which the US President informed him that Israel had accepted the ceasefire proposal and requested Doha’s assistance in convincing Tehran to agree to the deal, as reported by Reuters.

However, moments after the announcement, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) carried out a limited strike on an Iranian radar installation north of Tehran, following which Iran launched two ballistic missiles at Israel, as reported by The Times of Israel.

Trump expressed his strong disapproval of Israel and Iran “violating the ceasefire”, he announced, and said that the two countries have been fighting “so long and so hard that they don’t know what the f*** they’re doing.”

Shortly after, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office in a statement noted that after a conversation between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel has “refrained” from further attacks on Iran.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Operation Sindhu: India Evacuates 282 More Citizens From Iran, Total Reaches 2,858