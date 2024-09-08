Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Rahul Gandhi Advocates Strategic Decision-Making At University Of Texas Event

Rahul Gandhi emphasized the importance of focusing on key issues and choosing battles carefully during his recent interaction with students at the University of Texas at Dallas.

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, emphasized the importance of focusing on key issues and choosing battles carefully during his recent interaction with students at the University of Texas at Dallas.

Evolving Perspectives on Issue Advocacy

Discussing whether his perspective has changed over time, Gandhi noted that it is essential to concentrate on addressing fundamental issues rather than raising every single concern. “You don’t raise every issue but focus on addressing the fundamental ones,” he said.

The Importance of Listening

Gandhi highlighted that listening is crucial. “Listening means to put myself in your position. If a farmer speaks to me, I will try to step into their day-to-day life and understand what they are trying to say. Listening is fundamental, and then understanding the deeper dynamics,” he explained.

Role of the Opposition

According to Gandhi, the opposition serves as the voice of the people. “Opposition at its heart is the voice of people. During Parliament sessions, there is a sequence of events going on. Otherwise, it is about finding where and how to raise issues of the people of India,” he said.

Navigating Complex Issues

Gandhi also spoke about the complexity of dealing with various issues. “When faced with an issue, I try to realize the nuances and plan my day accordingly. During Parliament, it is a war of ideas and words. We try to put a point of view across, and the government tries to suppress it,” he remarked.

Visit to Dallas and Reception

Rahul Gandhi arrived in Dallas, Texas, on Sunday for a three-day visit. He was welcomed at the airport by Sam Pitroda, Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, and members of the Indian diaspora.

