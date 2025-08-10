LIVE TV
Home > World > Rebuilding from Ashes: War-Torn Syria Eyes Rebirth with Mega Projects and Global Backing

Rebuilding from Ashes: War-Torn Syria Eyes Rebirth with Mega Projects and Global Backing

Jordan will host Syria and the US on Tuesday to discuss rebuilding war-torn Syria, as Damascus secures $14bn in new investment deals, including major airport, subway, and real estate projects. The UN estimates reconstruction will cost over $400bn after nearly 14 years of conflict and Assad’s ouster.


The UN has estimated the country’s reconstruction needs at over USD 400 billion.

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 10, 2025 22:37:47 IST

Jordan will host a trilateral meeting with Syria and the United States on Tuesday to discuss ways to support Syria’s reconstruction, the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates announced on Sunday. Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and US envoy to Syria Thomas Barrack are expected to attend.

The talks come as Damascus seeks to secure major international investments to rebuild its war-ravaged economy, battered by nearly 14 years of conflict and the ouster of longtime President Bashar al-Assad in December. President Ahmed al-Sharaa’s fledgling government is grappling with the fallout from sectarian clashes between Bedouin and Druze fighters in the southern Suwayda province, alongside ongoing Israeli strikes on Syrian forces and the capital.

Syria Inks 12 Investment Deals Worth USD 14 Billion

Jordan’s announcement follows Damascus’s signing of 12 investment agreements worth USD 14 billion on Wednesday. These include a USD 4 billion deal with Qatar’s UCC Holding to build a new airport and a USD 2 billion agreement with the UAE’s national investment corporation to construct a subway system in Damascus.

“These projects will extend across Syria and represent a qualitative shift in infrastructure and economic life,” said Talal al-Hilali, head of the Syrian Investment Authority, at a signing ceremony in the presidential palace, attended by both al-Sharaa and Barrack. He called the agreements “a turning point” for Syria’s future.

The United Nations has estimated the country’s reconstruction needs at over USD 400 billion. Since sanctions by the US and European Union were lifted after al-Assad’s removal, Syrian authorities have actively courted foreign investors to rebuild infrastructure.

Syria Seeks Foreign Investments to Rebuild

Major new initiatives include the USD 2 billion Damascus Towers residential project with Italy’s UBAKO, a USD 500 million Baramkeh Towers development, and a USD 60 million Baramkeh Mall. In July, Saudi Arabia pledged about USD 3 billion in real estate and infrastructure investments.

In May, Damascus also secured a USD 7 billion energy deal with a consortium of Qatari, Turkish, and US companies aimed at restoring its crippled power sector.

Tuesday’s meeting in Jordan is expected to explore further cooperation and potential funding avenues to accelerate Syria’s recovery.

Also Read: Ceasefire Shattered? Armed Groups Attack Syrian Forces in Sweida, Reports Say

Tags: Jordansyriaunited states










