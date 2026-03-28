Recent Visit Of Canadian PM To India Deepens Bilateral Ties Between Ontario And New Delhi: Canadian High Commissioner To India

Canadian Ambassador to India, Christopher Cooter while addressing a gathering on the sidelines of Canada-India Indigenous and Tribal Partnership dialogue said that recent visit by Canadian PM Mark Carney to India has strengthenedthe bilateral ties between India and Canada.



“Recent high‑level exchanges, including the visit of Canada’s Prime Minister to India, have reaffirmed a shared commitment by both our Prime Ministers to further strengthen bilateral ties across a range of priority areas. We are seeing this reflected in growing collaborationin education, including the expansion of partnerships with Canadian universities in India, as well as in our broader people‑to‑people, economic, and cultural engagement,”said Cooter.

“This engagement comes at a time of renewed momentum in Canada–India relations,” adds Cooter.

“Indigenous‑to‑Tribal and community‑led exchanges form an important part of these people‑to‑people links, which form the foundation of the Canada-India partnership,” adds Cooter while talking about the cultural collaboration between the two countries.

“We recognize that many of the challenges and opportunitiesfaced by Indigenous communitiesin Canada and Tribal communities in India are shared—whether related to climate change, environmental stewardship, the protection of traditional knowledge or the creation of sustainable economic opportunitiesfor future generations, further adds Cooter.

Canadian Ambassador to India thanked the Indian Government for inviting Canada to participate in the Bharat Tribes Festival 2026.

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