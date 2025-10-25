REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect. TOP STORIES GLOBAL USA-TRUMP-ASIA Trump aims to clinch deal with China's Xi during Asia trip OCT 24 – U.S. President Donald Trump will test his deal-making capabilities on a trip to Asia, a region battered by his hardball trade policies, while doubts hang over his highly anticipated meeting with China's Xi Jinping. THAILAND-SIRIKIT Thailand's Queen Mother Sirikit, influential style icon, dies at 93 OCT 25 – Thailand's Queen Mother Sirikit, who brought glamour and elegance to a postwar revival in the country's monarchy and who, in later years, would occasionally wade into politics, has died aged 93, the Thai Royal Household Bureau said on Saturday. U.S. USA-VENEZUELA-MILIARY-CARRIER US to escalate military presence in South America with aircraft carrier group OCT 24 – President Donald Trump’s administration escalated a U.S. military buildup in the Caribbean on Friday by announcing the deployment of the Gerald Ford aircraft carrier group to Latin America — a show of force far beyond any past counter-narcotics effort and Washington’s most assertive move in the region yet. USA-TRUMP-NATIONAL-GUARD-PORTLAND Trump’s troop deployments to Portland and D.C. tested in court OCT 24 – Federal judges in Portland, Oregon and Washington, D.C. held hearings on Friday in legal battles over the deployment of National Guard troops to the U.S. cities, as President Donald Trump seeks to expand his rare use of the U.S. military for domestic purposes. BUSINESS USA-TRUMP-TARIFFS-CHINA US, China seek to avoid trade war escalation, salvage Trump-Xi meeting in Malaysia talks OCT 25 – Top economic officials from the U.S. and China kickstarted talks in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday to avert an escalation of their trade war and ensure that a meeting happens next week between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. GRINDR-M-A Grindr shareholders offer to take dating app private for $3.46 billion OCT 24 – Two Grindr board members, part of an investor group that owns more than 60% of the company, have proposed to take one of the world's most recognized dating platforms for the LGBTQIA+ community private for about $3.46 billion. ENTERTAINMENT NETFLIX-GAME-STUDIO Netflix shuts down game studio behind 'Squid Game: Unleashed' OCT 24 – Netflix has shut down the studio behind its mobile game "Squid Game: Unleashed", amid a shift in strategy for its video gaming unit. KARDASHIAN-HEALTH Reality TV star Kim Kardashian reveals brain aneurysm OCT 24 – Kim Kardashian, the American reality television star and businesswoman, disclosed that she has a brain aneurysm during the Season 7 premiere of "The Kardashians". SPORTS BASEBALL-MLB-TOR-LAD Baseball-Blue Jays stun Ohtani, Dodgers in World Series opener OCT 24 – The Toronto Blue Jays were made to wait longer than most teams to return to the World Series but made up for lost time with an 11-4 rout of the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday in Game One of the best-of-seven championship. MOTOR-MOTOGP-MALAYSIA Motorcycling-Bagnaia storms to pole at Malaysian MotoGP OCT 25 – Twice MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia secured his third pole position of the MotoGP season on Saturday, after edging Alex Marquez by a fraction of a second in the Malaysian Grand Prix in Sepang. UPCOMING POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS USA-TRUMP/REAGAN Ghost in the Oval Office: how Reagan still looms in Trump presidency A Canadian ad using Ronald Reagan's words to attack Donald Trump over his trade policy – and Trump's angry reaction to it – has exposed how Reagan's shadow still looms large over Trump and the Republican Party. 25 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT TAIWAN-LGBT/PRIDE-MARCH (TV) Taipei holds east Asia's largest Pride march Intricate floats move through Taipei's streets and thousands march in colourful costumes as the city holds east Asia's largest Pride march. 25 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT USA-TRUMP/BALLROOM (PIX) (GRAPHIC) The bulldozer and the ballroom: Trump makes his mark on the White House When President Donald Trump met with donors for his new ballroom at the White House earlier this month, he relayed a story that thrilled his real estate mogul heart. 25 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS USA-TRUMP/IOWA (PIX) The US corn crop could be the biggest ever. That’s terrible news for America’s farmers. Kyle Wendland led a team of crop scouts through the sweltering Corn Belt, crisscrossing country roads from Ohio to Minnesota, on a mission to gauge the size of what could be the biggest corn crop in U.S. history. His hope, along with thousands of farmers facing a trade war and a third straight year of negative returns, was to find evidence that would at least temporarily buoy the price of corn. Measuring ears of corn by hand may seem a relic in an age of satellites and artificial intelligence. But this year with uncertainty rising over U.S. government data, the annual survey by the Pro Farmer Crop Tour felt more like a rural quest for signs that Washington was wrong — that disease or something unseen would result in a lower forecast. 25 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT SPORTS TENNIS-BASEL/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis – ATP 500 – Swiss Indoors Basel The semi-finals of the Swiss Indoors Basel – an ATP 500 tournament. 25 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

