Home > World > 'What's Shameful Is Your Deceit': Israel's Ambassador To India Hits Back At Priyanka Gandhi Over Genocide Charges

‘What’s Shameful Is Your Deceit’: Israel’s Ambassador To India Hits Back At Priyanka Gandhi Over Genocide Charges

Israel’s Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, strongly rebutted Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s allegations of genocide by Israel in Palestine. Azar called her claims deceitful, highlighting Israel’s fight against Hamas and humanitarian aid to Gaza. The sharp exchange unfolds amid growing violence and international concern over Gaza’s humanitarian crisis.

Israel’s envoy rejects Priyanka Gandhi’s genocide claims, citing Hamas tactics and Israel’s humanitarian aid in Gaza conflict. Photos/X.
Israel’s envoy rejects Priyanka Gandhi’s genocide claims, citing Hamas tactics and Israel’s humanitarian aid in Gaza conflict. Photos/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 12, 2025 14:11:34 IST

Reuven Azar, Israel’s Ambassador to India, reacted sharply to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s recent allegations accusing Israel of genocide in Palestine, countering her claims with a detailed rebuttal.

Priyanka Gandhi Says Israel Is Committing Genocide

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had tweeted, “The Israeli state is committing genocide. It has murdered over 60,000 people, 18,430 of whom were children. It has starved hundreds to death including many children and is threatening to starve millions.” She further condemned global silence, stating, “Enabling these crimes by silence and inaction is a crime in itself,” and criticized the Indian government, adding, “It is shameful that the Indian Government stands silent as Israel unleashes this devastation on the people of Palestine.”

Reuven Azar Responds To Priyanka Gandhi 

In response to Gandhi Vadra’s remarks, Azar said, “What is shameful is your deceit. Israel Killed 25,000 Hamas terrorists. The terrible cost in human lives derives from Hamas’s heinous tactics of hiding behind civilians, their shooting of people trying to evacuate or receive assistance and their rocket fire.”

He also highlighted Israel’s humanitarian efforts, saying, “Israel facilitated 2 million tonnes of food into Gaza while Hamas tries to sequestrate them, thereby creating hunger.”

Addressing demographic concerns raised indirectly by the accusations, Azar added, “Gaza population has grown 450% in the last 50 years, no genocide there.”

He concluded with a caution to the international community, urging, “Don’t buy Hamas numbers.”

Humanitarian Crisis In Gaza

This exchange comes amid intensifying violence and growing international debate over the humanitarian crisis and civilian casualties in the Gaza Strip. Adding to the rising tensions, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra separately condemned the killing of five Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza, calling it a “heinous crime” and accusing the Israeli state of trying to silence truth through “violence and hatred.”

In a post on X, she wrote, “The cold-blooded murder of five Al Jazeera journalists is yet another heinous crime committed on Palestinian soil. The immeasurable courage of those who dare to stand for the truth will never be broken by the violence and hatred of the Israeli state. In a world where much of the media is enslaved to power and commerce, these brave souls reminded us of what true journalism is. May they rest in peace.”

This comes amid escalating hostilities and increasing global scrutiny over the ongoing conflict and its impact on civilians in Gaza.

(With inputs from ANI)

