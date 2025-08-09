‘Rewarding Hamas’: US Vice President Vance Warns UK Against Recognizing Palestinian State

US Vice-President JD Vance has expressed concerns over the UK’s proposal to formally recognize a Palestinian state during a meeting with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy at Chevening House in Kent. The UK has indicated it may proceed with recognition in September if Israel fails to meet specific conditions, a move that Vance and the US administration do not support.

Vance stated the US has no intention of recognizing Palestinian statehood at this time. “I don’t know what it would mean to really recognize a Palestinian state, given the lack of a functional government there,” he said, alluding to the influence of Hamas in Gaza. He stated that the US wants the eradication of Hamas so that Israeli civilians aren’t attacked in the future. He also talked about the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, reports said.

US and UK Seek Different Solutions to Gaza Conflict

Despite the strong transatlantic alliance, the meeting noted different approaches to the Gaza conflict. Vance acknowledged these policy disagreements but reiterated the shared commitment of both nations to peace and stability. Lammy agreed with this but flagged Israel’s reported plans to expand its control in Gaza. He said that Gaza is in urgent need of a ceasefire and sought the release of hostages, noting the UK’s deep concern about the worsening humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

Striking a diplomatic tone, Vance spoke warmly about his relationship with Lammy and praised the partnership between the UK and the US, saying the two countries “have a lot in common” and should continue their partnership to bring greater peace to the world.

JD Vance Says UK and US Must Keep Working Together

The meeting at Chevening took place during Vance’s family holiday in the UK and also included discussions on the war in Ukraine. Reports said US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin could meet. However, Lammy said there should be no talks without Ukraine’s involvement, stressing that a ceasefire must precede negotiations. European leaders believe Putin could use Trump to impose terms unfavorable to Ukraine, which could damage Europe’s broader security.

The weekend talks underscore both the strength and complexity of the UK-US relationship amid deepening geopolitical tensions.

