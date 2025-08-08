LIVE TV
India Says Report on Paused US Defense Deals ‘False and Fabricated’

The Defence Ministry dismissed reports of India halting US defence talks amid a tariff row, calling them "false and fabricated." Procurement processes are ongoing. This follows Trump’s move to double tariffs on Indian goods, citing national security. The US insists dialogue with India will continue despite tensions.

A top official at the Ministry of Defence (MoD) dismissed the reports

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 8, 2025 22:03:38 IST

The Ministry of Defence on Friday strongly dismissed reports suggesting that India has paused talks related to defense purchases from the US, calling such claims “false and fabricated.”

According to a statement, a senior official at the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has firmly refuted the reports and reaffirmed that all procurement processes are continuing as per standard procedures.

“The news reports on India pausing the talks related to defense purchases with the US are false and fabricated. It is clarified that the various cases of procurement are being progressed as per the extant procedures,” the official said.

India Clarifies That Defense Deals with US Will Continue

The clarification comes after a recent report suggesting that India has paused the procurement of US-made defense systems, noting that it was India’s first concrete step against US President Donald Trump’s announcement of increasing tariffs on Indian goods by 50 percent.

The White House on Wednesday issued an executive order imposing an additional 25 percentage points in tariffs on Indian goods, raising the total levy to 50 percent.

The US cited national security and foreign policy concerns, pointing specifically to India’s ongoing imports of Russian oil.

While the additional tariff is set to take place 21 days from the announcement of the executive order, India is already facing a 25 percent tariff issued by the US before the end of the deadline day of August 1.

Donald Trump States No Trade Discussions With India 

Meanwhile, on Thursday (US local time), Trump said there will be no trade negotiations with India until a dispute over tariffs is resolved, following his administration’s decision to double tariffs on Indian imports.

The US State Department on Thursday stated that “India is a strategic partner” and that the US is engaging with India in “full and frank dialogue” even as relations between the two countries continue to witness tension amid the tariff dispute.

On being asked whether China and other BRICS nations are trying to take the lead in organizing a pushback against US trade measures, the US State Department said the dialogue with India “will continue.” 

(Inputs From ANI)

