Rifle Scope Fingerprint Matches Suspect in Trump Assassination Attempt, FBI Analyst Testifies
At a Florida trial, an FBI analyst confirmed a fingerprint on a rifle scope matches Ryan Routh, accused of trying to assassinate Donald Trump during a golf outing. Evidence from Routh's SUV includes phones, license plates, and flight notes. Secret Service and witnesses testified to the attempted attack, which ended without shots fired by Routh. The trial could conclude this week.

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: September 16, 2025 04:57:18 IST

In a Florida courtroom on Monday, an FBI analyst testified that a fingerprint found on the scope of a rifle near the site where President Donald Trump was playing golf matches with that of Ryan Routh, who has been accused of attempting to assassinate the US President, according to a report published by The Associated Press. The testimony marked the third day of the trial against Routh, who allegedly spent weeks plotting the attack.

Prosecutors say Routh aimed a rifle through shrubbery at Trump on September 15 last year, while the latter played golf at his West Palm Beach country club. Routh has pleaded not guilty to charges including attempting to assassinate a major presidential candidate, assaulting a federal officer, and several firearm violations.

Evidence from SUV Paints Detailed Picture

An FBI agent testified about evidence recovered from a black SUV Routh had been driving and living in for several weeks before the incident. Among the items were six cellphones, three license plates, a bullet casing, and notes on flights to Mexico and Colombia, according to local media reports cited by the US-based news agency.

Later, a weapons expert confirmed that the SKS rifle found near the golf course was functional. The fingerprint on the rifle scope matched Routh’s, a key point prosecutors have emphasized since.

Routh’s Defense and Trial Progress

Representing himself in court, Routh conducted brief cross-examinations of government witnesses, and indicated plans to call a firearms expert and several character witnesses but has yet to confirm if he will testify personally.

According to the report, US District Judge Aileen Cannon initially scheduled over three weeks for the trial. However, prosecutors expect to rest their case by Thursday, with Routh’s witnesses subpoenaed to appear by Friday, potentially shortening proceedings.

Secret Service and Witness Accounts

A Secret Service agent testified last week that he spotted Routh before Trump came into view and that Routh had aimed his rifle at him. The agent then subsequently fired, causing Routh to drop his weapon and flee without firing a shot.

A witness also testified, saying they saw someone running after gunshots. This witness helped law enforcement identify Routh when he was arrested on a nearby interstate after being flown in a police helicopter.

Context of Previous Attempt

The latest attempt took place just weeks after Trump survived a shooting during a campaign event in Pennsylvania, where a gunman fired eight shots, grazing Trump’s ear before being fatally shot by a Secret Service sniper.

