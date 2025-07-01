Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill
Live TV
TRENDING |
gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill gaza ai in medicine meta f1 donald tusk donald trump benjamin netanyahu big beautiful bill
Home > World > Royal Train to Retire After 156 Years as King Charles III Seeks Cost Savings

Royal Train to Retire After 156 Years as King Charles III Seeks Cost Savings

The Royal Train, which has served the British monarchy since 1869, will be officially retired before 2027. Buckingham Palace confirmed the decision on Monday as part of its annual financial update, with King Charles III aiming to cut costs and modernise operations. The train, a nine-car suite hitched to commercial locomotives, would have required costly upgrades to meet today’s rail standards.

The Royal Train, a cherished symbol of British monarchy since Queen Victoria’s era, will be decommissioned as King Charles III aims to modernise and cut costs.
The Royal Train, a cherished symbol of British monarchy since Queen Victoria’s era, will be decommissioned as King Charles III aims to modernise and cut costs. Buckingham Palace confirmed the move during its annual financial report, highlighting the strain of inflation on royal budgets and the need to adapt. (AP Photo)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Last Updated: July 1, 2025 11:09:06 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

The Royal Train, a British royal icon dating back to Queen Victoria’s time, will be retired before 2027, according to a report published by The Associated Press.

A Bittersweet Goodbye to a Royal Icon

Buckingham Palace confirmed on Monday that King Charles III has decided to retire the train in a bid to drive down costs and streamline royal operations, the report said.

“In going forward, we must not be held back by the past,” James Chalmers, the palace official in charge of royal finances, said according to the news agency. “Just as so many aspects of the royal household’s work have modernized and evolved to suit the world today, so too the time has come to say goodbye to the fondest of farewells, as we strive to be disciplined and forward-thinking in our budget allocation.”

Key Facts About the Royal Train 

  • Commissioned in 1869 by Queen Victoria, the Royal Train has been used by monarchs for over 150 years. 
  • Comprising nine railcars coupled to commercial locomotives, it would have had to undergo extensive upgrading to live up to contemporary rail standards.

ALSO READ: Explained: How Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ Could See States Rushing to Cover Federal Funding Shortfalls

You Might Be Interested In

Buckingham Palace’s Budget in the Spotlight

The announcement was made at Buckingham Palace’s yearly financial briefing. According to the report, the royal family will be paid £86.3 million ($118 million) in taxpayer dollars for the fourth consecutive year as part of the Sovereign Grant. Of that, £34.5 million will go toward ongoing work on Buckingham Palace.

While the grant has remained level for years, its value has been diminished by inflation. The palace stated it would be approximately £106 million today if the estimates were made while factoring in inflation.

The Function of the Monarchy Today

To go along with the Sovereign Grant, £21.5 million came from royal property income, increased by a record number of tourist visits, the report further said, adding that the palace saw 1,900 royal engagements, 828 events, and 93,000 visitors in the previous year.

Stressing that the monarchy continues to provide worth, Craig Prescott, a constitutional law specialist at Royal Holloway, University of London, said that it is “something that puts Britain on the world stage in a way that few other things do,” as reported by the AP.

ALSO READ: Turkey Eyes F-35 Jets Again, May Sell Russia’s S-400s To Win Back US Favor

Tags: british monarchybuckingham palaceking charlesqueen victoriaroyal trainuk royal train
Advertisement

More News

What Lies Ahead For Lionel Messi And Inter Miami After Club World Cup Exit
Israel’s Military Chief Urges Restraint, Warns Gaza Offensive Could Endanger Hostages
National Doctors’ Day 2025: AI In Medicine Tool Or Threat? What Doctors Want You to Know
Why Are Meta Stocks Soaring After The Launch Of Its New Superintelligence AI Dream Team?
Staying In Red Bull Or Joining Mercedes? Max Might Leave Red Bull Despite Exit Clauses
Is Pickleball the Matcha of Sports? A Social, Accessible Game Gaining Widespread Popularity
RailOne App Launched By Indian Railways: Book Tickets, Order Food And More In One App
Poland to Temporarily Reinstate Border Controls With Germany and Lithuania
India vs England: Ben Stokes Hails Rishabh Pant’s Exceptional Talent Says ‘Let That Type Of Talent Be Free’
Jurassic World Rebirth Fan Reviews: Internet Calls Scarlett Johansson Starrer Tired And Unoriginal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?