RSKS India launches "The Soul of Bharat" at United Nations, Geneva
Home > World > RSKS India launches "The Soul of Bharat" at United Nations, Geneva

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 19, 2025 00:30:07 IST

Geneva [Switzerland], September 18 (ANI): Rajasthan Samgrah Kalyan Sansthan (RSKS India) proudly launched the book “The Soul of Bharat” at the United Nations in Geneva, marking a historic moment in sharing India’s vision of peace, resilience, and harmony with the world.

Authored by SN Sharma, CEO of RSKS India, the book highlights India’s secular and constitutional foundations, weaving together inspiring stories of communal harmony and the enduring strength of the social fabric that unites diverse communities, according to RSKS India.

It also addresses pressing global concerns such as cross-border terrorism, including references to the tragic 2025 Pahalgam attack, while underscoring the spirit of resilience and collective determination to uphold peace.

The chapters explore a wide range of themes, including religious harmony, international solidarity against terrorism, women’s empowerment, and heritage restoration. Together, they reflect India’s voice on the global stage–committed to peace, human rights, education, and empowerment.

The launch event was graced by distinguished personalities, including Faiza Rifat, Young Educationist & Social Activist; Javed Beigh, Human Rights Defender; Shweta Tyagi, Chief Functionary of India Water Foundation; and Arvind Kumar, President of India Water Foundation, among many other eminent dignitaries. Their presence underscored the collective commitment to strengthening dialogue and action on global peace and solidarity, RSKS India stated.

Speaking at the occasion, RSKS India emphasised that the message of “The Soul of Bharat” is both national and global: the need for eternal vigilance against violence, the power of unity, and the universal aspiration for dignity and justice.

This launch stands as a symbol of India’s contribution to global peacebuilding efforts, highlighting the importance of shared responsibility in confronting terrorism, nurturing communal harmony, and fostering inclusive development for all. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: genevarajasthan-samgrah-kalyan-sansthanSwitzerlandthe-soul-of-bharatunited nations

QUICK LINKS