Home > World > Russia Downs Ukrainian F-16 Fighter Jet, Kills Pilot As Moscow Unleashes 477 Drones, Hypersonic Missiles

Russia has downed a Ukrainian F-16 fighter jet during what Kyiv described as the largest aerial assault since the war began, killing pilot Lt. Col. Maksym Ustimenko. Ustimenko intercepted seven Russian targets before his jet was hit amid a barrage of nearly 500 drones and advanced missiles overnight. The attack has triggered NATO alarm, with Poland scrambling jets, while US President Trump faces criticism over stalled ceasefire efforts.

Russia downs Ukrainian F-16 in massive airstrike, killing pilot Maksym Ustimenko as NATO scrambles jets.
Russia downs Ukrainian F-16 in massive airstrike, killing pilot Maksym Ustimenko as NATO scrambles jets. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: June 29, 2025 17:38:38 IST

Russia has downed one Ukrainian F-16 fighter jet and killed the pilot who was intercepting one of the largest Russian aerial attacks overnight.

Ukraine’s air force has described the overnight Russian attack as the largest-scale air attack on the country.

Ukranian F-16 Pilot Lieutenant Colonel Maksym Ustimenko Killed

According to the reports Ukranian F-16 pilot Lieutenant Colonel Maksym Ustimenko intercepted seven air targets before his aircraft was damaged.

 Russia is reported to have launched 477 drones and four Kinzhal missiles at Ukraine overnight. In addition, Russia launched seven short-range ballistic missiles, five Kalibr cruise missiles, 41 Kh-101 cruise missiles and three anti-aircraft guided missiles against Ukraine.

In response to the Russian attack on Ukraine, the Polish Military scrambled NATO jets and put its air defenses on high alert.

Largest Attack On Ukraine As Russia Downs One F-16 Jet, Kills Pilot

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in february 2022. During his campaign, US President Donald trump had promised that he would end the Russia-Ukraine war within 24 hours. However, months have passed since he was reelected, but no breakthrough has been achieved yet.

Several rounds of talks have been held in Saudi Arabia and Turkey this year. Ukraine has accepted President Trump’s laid-out proposal for a ceasefire; however, Russian President Putin has dodged the deal. 

Instead, Russia has intensified its aerial attacks on Ukraine in the recent months, drawing condemnation from Trump.

Two F-16 Pilots Killed in Russia Since War Started

“Frankly, I had some problems with Zelensky,” Trump said during a NATO press conference in The Hague, adding that reaching a ceasefire deal with President Putin has been difficult.

As Russia intensifies the aerial attack against Ukraine, Kyiv completely depends upon the US and its European partners for air defense and retaliation.

Trump has shown willingness to transfer Patriot air defense missiles to Ukraine, which are capable of shooting down high-end Russian weapons.

The US has given Ukraine some F-16 fighter jets, which Kyiv has been using to intercept Russian attacks. During these skirmishes, Ukraine has lost two F-16 pilots.

