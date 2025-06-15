Live Tv
Russia Evacuates Citizens from Iran, Halts Consular Services Amid Escalating Israel-Iran Conflict

Russia Evacuates Citizens from Iran, Halts Consular Services Amid Escalating Israel-Iran Conflict

As tensions between Israel and Iran spiral dangerously, Russia has evacuated its citizens from Iran and suspended consular activities in Tehran. The rapid military escalation has triggered global alarm, with Moscow warning of a "dangerous escalation" in the region.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: June 17, 2025 21:43:37 IST

Russia announced on Sunday that it had successfully evacuated several of its citizens from Iran and suspended all consular activities in Tehran. The decision follows days of intense military exchanges between Israel and Iran, raising fears of a broader regional conflict.

“Due to the current situation, the consular service of the embassy is temporarily suspending its activities. The resumption of consular services will be announced later,” read an official statement posted on the Russian embassy’s Telegram channel. This marks a significant step, highlighting Moscow’s growing concerns for the safety of its citizens and diplomatic personnel in the region.

Russian Evacuation Efforts Underway

Among those evacuated were members of Russia’s prominent Tchaikovsky Grand Symphony Orchestra. Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova confirmed that the musicians had crossed into Azerbaijan, while also revealing that renowned Russian filmmaker Fyodor Bondarchuk and his crew had left Iran via the same route a day earlier.

“The musicians crossed the Azerbaijani border. Yesterday, Fyodor Bondarchuk’s film crew left Iran via the same route,” Lyubimova stated on Telegram.

The urgency of these evacuations reflects the unpredictable and rapidly deteriorating security environment following Israel’s military operations targeting Iranian sites.

The current wave of violence began when Israel launched unprecedented strikes early Friday targeting Iran’s military and nuclear facilities. Israeli officials justified the strikes as a necessary step to halt Iran’s alleged pursuit of nuclear weapons a claim Tehran has consistently denied.

In response, Iran retaliated with multiple missile salvos directed at Israel, raising the stakes further and increasing the risk of a full-scale confrontation.

Tags: russiatehran
