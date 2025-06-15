Russia Evacuates Citizens from Iran, Halts Consular Services Amid Escalating Israel-Iran Conflict

Russia announced on Sunday that it had successfully evacuated several of its citizens from Iran and suspended all consular activities in Tehran. The decision follows days of intense military exchanges between Israel and Iran, raising fears of a broader regional conflict.

“Due to the current situation, the consular service of the embassy is temporarily suspending its activities. The resumption of consular services will be announced later,” read an official statement posted on the Russian embassy’s Telegram channel. This marks a significant step, highlighting Moscow’s growing concerns for the safety of its citizens and diplomatic personnel in the region.

The consular section of the Russian embassy in Tehran is temporarily suspending its operation: Embassy Statement — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) June 15, 2025

Russian Evacuation Efforts Underway

Among those evacuated were members of Russia’s prominent Tchaikovsky Grand Symphony Orchestra. Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova confirmed that the musicians had crossed into Azerbaijan, while also revealing that renowned Russian filmmaker Fyodor Bondarchuk and his crew had left Iran via the same route a day earlier.

“The musicians crossed the Azerbaijani border. Yesterday, Fyodor Bondarchuk’s film crew left Iran via the same route,” Lyubimova stated on Telegram.

The urgency of these evacuations reflects the unpredictable and rapidly deteriorating security environment following Israel’s military operations targeting Iranian sites.

The current wave of violence began when Israel launched unprecedented strikes early Friday targeting Iran’s military and nuclear facilities. Israeli officials justified the strikes as a necessary step to halt Iran’s alleged pursuit of nuclear weapons a claim Tehran has consistently denied.

In response, Iran retaliated with multiple missile salvos directed at Israel, raising the stakes further and increasing the risk of a full-scale confrontation.

Must Read: Israeli Strikes in Iran Killed at Least 406 People, Rights Group Says as Both Countries Trade Strikes for Third Day